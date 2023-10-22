Calgary residents lose more than $22 million to crypto scams in bear market

Calgary Police Service issues warning to residents to beware of scammers who promise high returns on crypto investments, noting that Calgary victims have lost more than $22 million so far in 2023 mostly to investment scams .

Meanwhile, authorities believe that crypto scams are still being under-reported despite huge losses.

Calgary Police to receive more crypto scam reports in 2023

According to a report from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), residents of Calgary, Alberta, Canada lost more than $22.5 million to crypto-related scams in 2023, significantly more than the approximately $14 million recorded in 2022. Is.

The CPS said 321 cases of cryptocurrency scams were recorded in 2022, followed by an increase of 340 cases so far in 2023. However, police believe that these figures do not represent the total loss suffered by victims, stating that crypto scams are under-reported.

With the continued increase in fraud cases, the CPS is asking Canadian investors to exercise caution, and asks them to be wary of the various methods that scammers use to steal their money.

According to police, investment scams were the most common type of scams suffered by Canadian investors. As outlined by the CPS, promises of exaggerated returns on their crypto investments should be seen as a red flag, stating that only fraudsters would guarantee such high profits.

Additionally, officials noted that government agencies will not demand full payment over the phone, especially in crypto, or make threats and ask residents to report any suspicious activity.

The statement from Staff Sergeant Graeme Smiley of the Calgary Police Service Cyber ​​Forensics Unit reads:

“It is important for citizens to know that cryptocurrencies can be used legitimately, but fraudsters often lure victims by promising to make quick money.[…]For those who have become victims of cryptocurrency fraud, we now have a blockchain investigation team dedicated to investigating these types of scams.

Canadian investors wary of crypto exchanges

A previous survey published by Dice, a think tank at the Metropolitan University of Toronto, showed that a third of crypto holders in Canada, about 35%, have been victims of crypto fraud. Also, nearly half of Canadian respondents said they have less trust in crypto exchanges.

Impersonating legitimate companies is another notable strategy adopted by scammers to defraud investors. As mentioned earlier cryptopotatoOn-chain researcher ZachXBT found that scammers were setting up fake accounts on X with the gold verification checkmark usually reserved for legitimate business organizations to defraud users.

According to ZachXBT, the $1,000 per month membership fee for the gold verification badge is not enough to deter fraudsters, given how much they stand to gain from their illegal activities.

source: cryptopotato.com