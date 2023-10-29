Calculating the Fair Value of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)

key insights

Using the dividend discount model, the fair value estimate of Petra Diamonds is UK£0.40

Petra Diamonds’ UK£0.47 share price indicates it is trading at a similar level to its fair value estimate

The US$0.87 analyst price target for PDL is 117% above our estimate of fair value

Does Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL)’s October share price reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate the intrinsic value of a stock by estimating future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There’s really not that much to it, even though it seems quite complicated.

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a little more about intrinsic value should read the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We have to calculate Petra Diamonds’ value a little differently from other stocks because it is a metals and mining company. Dividends per share (DPS) are used in this approach, because free cash flow is difficult to estimate and is often not reported by analysts. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as dividends, this method will generally underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes the dividend will grow at a rate that can be sustained. The dividend 10-year government bond yield is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 1.4%. We then discount this figure to today’s value at an equity cost of 8.9%. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears to be around fair value at the time of writing. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

Price per share = Expected Dividend per Share / (Discount Rate – Perpetual Growth Rate)

= US$0.04 / (8.9% – 1.4%)

= UK£0.4

DCF

Estimate

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Petra Diamonds as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we used 8.9%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.270. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

looking ahead:

While important, the DCF calculation should not be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not an ideal stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. For Petra Diamonds, we’ve put together three additional aspects you should consider:

riskFor example, we found 1 warning sign for Petra Diamonds You have to consider this before investing here. future earnings: How does PDL’s growth rate compare to its competitors and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options: Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

