Calculating Intrinsic Value of ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA)

ThyssenKrupp’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is €5.38

Thyssenkrupp’s €6.42 share price indicates it is trading at the same level as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 45% below ThyssenKrupp’s analyst price target of €9.78

How far is ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we’ll see whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. We will leverage the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a little more about intrinsic value should read the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. To start, we need to get an estimate of cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, millions) €1.10b €182.2 million €182.3 million €182.5 million €182.9m €183.4 million €183.9m €184.4 million €185.0m €185.6m growth rate estimates source Estimate @ -0.08% analyzer x1 Estimate @ 0.05% Estimate @ 0.14% Estimated @ 0.20% Estimate @ 0.25% Estimate @ 0.28% Estimate @ 0.30% Estimate @ 0.31% Estimate @ 0.33% Present value (€, millions) discounted at 7.6% €1.0k €157 €146 €136 €127 €118 €110 €103 €95.9 €89.5

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = €2.1b

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €186m × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (7.6%- 0.4%) = €2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= €2.6B÷ (1 + 7.6%)10= €1.2B

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is €3.3b. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €6.4, the company appears to be around fair value at the time of writing. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at ThyssenKrupp as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as a discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we used 7.6%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.444. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

While important, the DCF calculation should not be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. For ThyssenKrupp, we’ve compiled three relevant factors you should assess:

