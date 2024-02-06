Rockville Centre, NY, February 06, 2024–(Business Wire)–Calabrese Consulting, a full-service financial accounting and advisory firm, today announced that it has been certified as a Minority-Owned Company by the New York State Department of Economic Development, Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development. Has been done Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), collectively M/WBE.

M/WBE certification is designed to expand growth and opportunities for minority and women entrepreneurs by raising their profile to potential buyers, including government agencies and private contractors seeking to purchase goods and services . Approximately $3 billion of New York State contracts have been awarded to M/WBE firms through the 2023 fiscal year, and approximately $29 billion of New York State contracts have been awarded to M/WBEs since 2011.

Calabrese Consulting provides deep expertise in areas including audit preparation and advice, due diligence, financial reporting, initial public offerings, SPAC transactions, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, outsourced accounting and outsourced CFO/controller services. Founded in 2012, in 2022 Calabrese Consulting acquired Albek Financial Services, a transaction that brought together two leading, women-owned accounting and financial consulting firms, now a 40+ employee company with over 300 clients worldwide. Provides service to customers.

“We welcome this certification as validation of our business practices and an important opportunity to raise our profile and expand our access to new business opportunities,” said Jennifer Calabrese, Founder and CEO of Calabrese Consulting. ” “Calabrese Consulting brings more than 40 years of combined industry experience to each client engagement, and has developed a culture of accuracy, efficiency and trust. We understand the unique needs of companies, auditors and lawyers, and to address Providing a tailored approach to even the most complex financial and accounting projects with the goal of exceeding client expectations.”

About Calabrese Consulting

