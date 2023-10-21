Cairo peace summit grapples with Gaza war as threat to region grows

By Aidan Lewis and Nafisa Eltahir

CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Egypt opened a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday in an attempt to head off a wider regional war, but the assembled Middle Eastern and European leaders were unable to reach a common position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Expect to struggle to agree on. Extremist.

The two diplomats said it was unlikely that there would be a joint statement from the gathering due to its sensitivity to any calls for a ceasefire, and this included the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s right to defend itself. Mention of whether it will be included or not.

The absence of a top official from the United States, Israel’s main ally, and some other prominent Western leaders has lowered expectations for what the hastily organized event could achieve.

The US, which currently does not have an ambassador to Egypt, is represented by its Embassy Charge d’Affaires.

The summit comes as Israel prepares for a ground attack on Gaza following a Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Arab countries have expressed anger over Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and siege on Gaza, which has a population of 23 lakh people.

Egyptian state TV footage showed that shortly before the inauguration, trucks filled with humanitarian aid began entering Gaza through the Rafah crossing. Egypt has been trying for days to get humanitarian relief into Gaza through the crossing, an access point not controlled by Israel.

Egypt has said little about the objectives of the gathering, other than an October 15 statement by the Egyptian President that the summit will cover recent developments related to the crisis in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian issue.

China said its envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun would attend, while Russia said it would be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend, while there has been no official word on whether French President Emmanuel Macron will go.

A senior EU official said on Friday that there had been discussions about a common summit declaration but there were still “differences” so it was not clear whether there would be a text in the end.

European countries have struggled to decide a united approach to the crisis, beyond condemning the Hamas attack, after days of confusion and mixed messages.

Clashes along Israel’s border with Lebanon and attempted attacks by Iranian-backed forces elsewhere have fueled fears of an outbreak, especially if a ground offensive proves bloody, while anti-Islam and anti-Semitic persecution grows around the world. Has raised security concerns in many countries. ,

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday that millions of Egyptians would oppose any forced displacement of Palestinians in the Sinai, saying any such move would turn the Egyptian peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

The Egyptian situation reflects Arab fears that Palestinians could again flee or be forced from their homes en masse, as they were during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.

