Cairo peace summit calls for ‘ceasefire’ and increased aid for Gaza

The meeting includes representatives from around the world – including President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine – but Israel is not in attendance.

Gathering “for peace” in Cairo, world leaders on Saturday demanded a “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, “massive” aid to Gaza and a definitive “solution” to the 75-year Israeli-Palestinian conflict. demanded.

“We must act now to end the nightmare,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and 200 taken hostage by Hamas since the deadly October 7 attack. .

According to Hama’s health ministry, about 4,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli reprisals in Gaza.

The Gaza Strip, now under “complete siege” by Israel, is “in need of massive assistance”, the UN secretary-general said.

Only 20 aid trucks passed from Egypt to the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The UN says at least 100 trucks are needed a day to support the 2.4 million Gazans deprived of food, fuel and other necessities.

Guterres presented his plea to the heads of state of Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, as well as heads of Arab and European diplomacy, including the heads of the Arab League, the African Union and the European Union.

Russia, China, Japan, Canada, the UK, and the United States were also represented.

Also at the summit, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for an “immediate ceasefire”, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi affirmed that “the only solution to the Palestinian question is justice”, emphasizing the “rights” of Palestinians. Gave. Establish your kingdom”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the international community to “not let the conflict become a regional crisis”.

“We cannot postpone a solution,” Sanchez urged.

Guterres also spoke to the “broader context”, noting “there is no end in sight to the 56-year occupation”.

“Hamas’s reprehensible attack cannot be justified in any way,” he said, adding that the nearly 200 hostages kidnapped in Israel should be “immediately and unconditionally released.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for “an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and a two-state solution.”

Israel was not represented at the summit, but Abbas repeated “we will not go” three times in response to the Israeli order to evacuate Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip to the southern border of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians consider it the first step towards the “forced displacement” of their people towards Egypt’s Sinai, which, according to Mr Abbas, would lead to “a second Nakba” – which means ‘catastrophe’ in Arabic – a reference to the expulsions. . Approximately 760,000 Palestinians until the creation of Israel in 1948.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II openly criticized the global community for its apparent lack of input.

“The world is silent,” he said, adding, “This is a very dangerous message. The Arab world hears it clearly: Palestinian lives are worth less than Israeli lives. Our lives are worth less than other lives.” … Human rights have limits: they stop at borders, races and religions.

Egypt, host of the summit, wants to be on the diplomatic frontline on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They were the first Arab country to sign peace with Israel in 1979 and Cairo has long been a traditional mediator between Israel and the Palestinians – particularly Hamas.

Egypt also controls the Rafah crossing point, the only border with Gaza that is not in Israeli hands.

Source: www.euronews.com