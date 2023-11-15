CAGAcrypto announces pre-launch of CAGA token on Uniswap

New York, NY, November 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAGACrypto A unique and community-driven project focused on promoting profitability and collaboration between like-minded individuals in the ever-evolving crypto sector, announced the pre-launch of its own decentralized platform and CAGA token on Uniswap v2. Is of. The main objective of the platform is to unite DAO community members and provide reliable tools for earning from governance tokens of decentralized autonomous organizations.

“Most DAOs have a fixed roadmap, where the governors have control over what happens next,” CAGACrypto said. CAGA allows all community members to share their ideas and what should be done next, This allows everyone to participate (through voting) in deciding.”

The platform’s primary payment instrument will be the CAGA token, which will soon be available on the decentralized exchange Uniswap v2. Tokens can be used to pay fees for using the platform’s products as well as earn rewards through staking. Additionally, the token will be used for voting and prize distribution.

“The second phase will be decided by the community, which will determine whether to launch with a liquid staking token DEX swap (which allows users to earn rewards by providing tokens to the pool as liquidity to earn fees). allows, thus offering double the rewards) and a megapool, which is a platform where users can stake or borrow both stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. We can also provide leveraged loans,” shareholders explained.

About this CAGACrypto

CAGAcrypto is a unique and community-driven project focused on promoting profitability and collaboration among like-minded individuals in the ever-evolving crypto sector. They operate as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), governed by their dedicated token holders, CAGA. Their DAO is committed to the principle of anonymous decision-making, enabling the community to chart its own course.

social links

Wire: https://t.me/cagacrypto

Telegram Community: https://t.me/ cagacryptogroup

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cagacrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_cagacrypto

media Contact

Brand: CAGACrypto

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: Help@ cagacrypto.com

Website: https://www.cagacrypto.com/

Source:CAGACrypto

Source