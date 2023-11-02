CableTime’s new dock turns a laptop into a well-connected workstation

The CableTime 10-in-1 Dock expands the connectivity of any USB-C laptop and offers all the ports , [+] Hybrid workers may be required. cabletime

Laptops make our lives more convenient, especially for hybrid workers who are toiling away at home one day and then going to the office the next. However, modern laptops often lack ports and connectivity unless you add a hub or docking station to turn one or two of the laptop’s USB ports into inputs and outputs for data, sound, video, and even networking. Do not use.

The latest high-tech hub to come across my desk for review comes from Cabletime. Cabletime’s new 10-in-1 USB C dock can also support external monitors up to 8K resolution. Powered by the advanced Synaptics VMM6210 chipset, this pocket-sized dock provides extended connectivity to laptops and also includes a small display to show the status of the dock.

The new dock has a diverse range of ports, including USB-A and USB-C 3.1 with speeds up to 10Gbps. There are two video ports: HDMI for resolution up to 8K at a 30Hz refresh rate and a DisplayPort with exacting specifications.

To connect to data sources, the dock has a few USB-A 2.0 slots for SD and microSD memory cards. To power a laptop, the dock has a pass-through USB-C PD port to power a laptop at up to 100W. Finally, the dock has a Gigabit LAN port for connecting to Ethernet.

The CableTime 10-in-1 Dock features an integral high-speed USB 3 cable that docks into an anchor point, , [+] Creating a convenient carry loop. cabletime

The dock’s digital display displays the actively connected port number, letting the user know which connections are live. The greeting on the dock is also shown by saying “Hi”, giving it a more human face. Users can also turn off an external monitor connected through the dock using a simple one-touch control. This feature removes the need to plug or unplug the HDMI or DP cable to easily hide what is displayed on the screen.

This dock has two video outputs: one for HDMI and one for DisplayPort. Both video outputs support resolutions up to 8K at 30Hz refresh rates. As with Windows laptops, the CableTime Dock can drive two 4K displays at 60Hz in extended mode. The support for 60Hz refresh rate provides a smooth display while watching movies or playing games. Apple Mac M1/M2 users should note that only one external display is supported in extended mode.

The USB A and USB C ports provide speeds of up to 10 Gbps for fast transfer of large image and video files. For legacy connections like a keyboard or mouse, the hub has two USB A 2.0 ports. The Gigabit Ethernet port enables a laptop to connect to a high-speed corporate network rather than relying on Wi-Fi.

Along with fast ingestion of memory cards containing still or video images, the CableTime Dock offers SD and microSD/TF 3.0 card slots. Finally, there’s also a 100W USB-C PD port for fast charging or powering the laptop throughout the work day.

Decision: This convenient and well-built 10-in-1 dock from Cabletime offers a good balance between price and performance. I’m not entirely sure about the usefulness of the display, but the ability to turn off any external displays by pressing once on the dock’s display is useful. Although I’m unsure about the importance of saying “hi”, I think a little politeness goes a long way.

Pricing & Availability: CableTime’s new 10-in-1 dock is now available and here’s its price $99.99 From Cabletime website.

more info: www.cabletimetech.com

Technology Specification: