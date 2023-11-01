Cabinet of 'fuckpigs' and team with 'no plan': 9 Boris bombshells from UK COVID inquiry

LONDON — From rants against the cabinet to a prime minister assuring he was the mayor from “Jaws,” Tuesday was an eye-opening day for Britain’s official inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a day of high drama, Boris Johnson’s former top aides – former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and former director of communications Lee Cain – took the stand and highlighted how the British state struggled to deal with the magnitude of the crisis . Coming out in 2020 and 2021.

Several key players, including Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have yet to give their side of the story. But POLITICO has included nine key claims from a big day in the inquiry, which included previously private WhatsApp messages and internal government emails disclosed for the first time.

1) Britain’s COVID-19 ‘plan’ wasn’t what it was

Cain’s testimony on Tuesday morning painted a deeply unfavorable picture of the British state’s preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just weeks before a full-scale lockdown was imposed across the country, Johnson – whom Cain said had compared the virus to “swine flu” and initially feared creating panic in the media by exaggerating the dangers – Unveiled a “coronavirus action plan” on how the government will control the spread.

But, Cain told the inquiry, there was little detail in the plan, and it was “obviously useful only as a communications tool.”

“There was a strategy — but no plan,” Cain said. “If that’s the plan, then clearly we don’t have a plan.”

2) Sunak feared economic loss from the lockdown

While most of the evidence focused solely on Johnson’s Downing Street, the current resident of Number 10 was also involved in the pandemic and in some of the inquiry proceedings.

Rishi Sunak was the top finance minister at the all-powerful Treasury at the time. A conversation between Cummings and Cain on WhatsApp just days before Britain went into lockdown shows Sunak warned Johnson about the impact the measures would have on the economy.

Cummings’ message to Cain on March 19, 2020, reads, “The sages are saying the bond markets can’t finance our debt, etc.”

Dominic Cummings after giving evidence at COVID-19 inquiry Carl Court/Getty Images

And it appears to have had a powerful effect on Johnson as he contemplated whether to impose a lockout. Referring to Johnson, Cummings said the former prime minister is “back to Jaws mode wank” — an apparent swearing-in to Johnson’s love for the mayor from the Steven Spielberg classic “Jaws,” who kept the beaches open despite the danger. Fights to keep. From hungry sharks.

Given that previous questioning sessions had raised concerns from scientific advisers about Sunak’s flagship “Eat Out to Help Out scheme” later that year, the current Prime Minister may face uncomfortable questions of his own. When he will finally be asked to face investigation.

3) Johnson had the ‘wrong skills’

Cain told the inquiry that he believed Johnson’s governing style was ill-suited to the crisis.

Johnson’s leadership style was highlighted in detail during the hearing, with the then-Prime Minister described as a man who liked to listen to different voices for some time before coming to a definite point of view. Was.

Cain, putting it diplomatically, said COVID was “the wrong crisis for the skills of this prime minister.” Johnson showed “great strength” during Brexit in allowing competing views to flourish before making a decision, he said – but that “oscillation” did not come in handy for coronavirus.

However, Cummings did not hold back from condemning the Prime Minister who roams everywhere. “Almost everyone calls him a trolley, yes,” the former chief aide said.

4) Big doubts about easing of restrictions in the summer of 2020

Cain made clear that there were real concerns across the government about Johnson’s decision to reopen schools, workplaces, shops and restaurants in the summer of 2020.

Sending people back to such places would only work, Cain said, if Britain “intended never to impose repression measures again” – yet the government had clear advice at the time to lock down again after the virus spread. will be .

Indeed, a second lockdown was imposed in October 2020 to prevent what Johnson warned would be a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service.

5) Johnson talks about allowing the elderly to ‘accept their destiny’

A diary entry by Patrick Vallance, the government’s mild-mannered then-chief scientific adviser, said Johnson believed COVID was “nature’s way of dealing with older people”.

It echoes evidence from Cain and Cummings, whose WhatsApp chats with Johnson showed the former prime minister telling colleagues he would “no longer be shopping”.[s] All this NHS overwhelmed stuff.

Pointing to data showing that “hardly anyone under the age of 60 goes to the hospital (4 percent) and almost all of them survive,” Johnson even said: “Covid Get by and live longer. Friends, I think we may need to recalibrate.

6) Cummings hated the cabinet – and still hates Matt Hancock

Dominic Cummings has never tried to hide his disdain for Westminster and the Conservative establishment – ​​and the WhatsApp message he sent to Cain expressed that hatred in colorful terms.

After Johnson rejected Cummings’ call to brief the cabinet about the upcoming reshuffle, Cummings fumed that he was making a “huge big mistake” in the next message.

“At present [Westminster] The bubble thinks you’ve taken your mind off the ball, you’re happy to put useless worthless pigs in charge, and they think the vast majority of chaotic news on the front page is coming from Number 10 when in reality it’s coming from Cabinet. who are feral [sic]“He recited.

Cummings also stressed the importance of sacking health chief Matt Hancock, whose name has been cropping up.

The inquiry’s messages to Cummings accused the then health secretary of “lying about this matter” and “killing people” amid intense focus on the safety of care homes for the elderly and disabled during the pandemic. Hancock will finally get a chance to respond when faced with the investigation.

7) There was heavy firing on Britain’s top official

A key player referenced several times in Tuesday’s evidence was Mark Sedwill, who served as Britain’s most senior civil servant – known as Cabinet Secretary – before being replaced by Simon Case in the Johnson clear-out. First.

Cummings’ messages claim Sedwill held a meeting “mumbling about chickenpox” in the early days of the pandemic, with the former Number 10 aide saying there was a lack of understanding about the seriousness of the virus in the crucial cabinet office. A fundamental deficiency is visible.

Cummings said Sedwill – a Whitehall and security veteran who was appointed by Theresa May and who led the Home Office before taking over one of the biggest jobs in the British state – was a skilled diplomat. But he argued that Sedwill “did not have visibility into the fundamental disasters taking place inside the Cabinet Office.”

In a further twist, Cummings said he later “pleaded” with Johnson not to fire Sedwill because it could cause disruption in government. He described the move as unfair to Sedwill on a personal level and said it caused a “bombshell in the whole system”.

“It was a complete disaster,” Cummings said of the shooting. Sedwill has not yet given its side of the story.

8) Cummings’ swearing-in was investigated

“Did you behave abusively and misogynisticly towards individuals in Downing Street, Mr Cummings?” the inquiry’s lead lawyer, Hugo Keith, asked pointedly.

“Definitely not,” Cummings replied.

Moments later, a message Cummings had sent Cain in the summer of 2020 about senior civil servant Helen McNamara flashed on the interrogation screen.

“If I have to come back to Helen’s nonsense with the PET [the government’s propriety and ethics team] – Designed to waste massive amounts of my time so I can’t spend it on other things – I will personally handcuff him and escort him out of the building,” Cummings wrote.

He said, “I don’t care how it’s done, but that woman needs to be out of our hair – we can’t deal with this terrible collapse of the British state with that cunt dodging stilettos.”

Cummings apologized for his language and said it was “frankly appalling”. But he said the overall issue he was complaining about – relating to the time he felt was being wasted in meaningless meetings amid the crumbling Cabinet Office – was “thousands” of times worse.

Pressed on his language and whether he was a misogynist, Cummings fired back.

“I was harsher on men than women,” he said.

9) Cummings seen blocking Johnson on WhatsApp

Transcripts of WhatsApp exchanges show Cummings blocked Johnson on the messaging app shortly after the setback, which led to his exit from No. 10 at the end of 2020.

Cummings and Kaine left the government in November 2020. Johnson had accused the pair of sabotaging the briefing and making the infighting worse against his leadership.

In messages revealed by the investigation, Johnson sent messages to Cummings targeting him at several media briefings, including claims that he “can’t make decisions”, “will be out in 6 months” and that his partner Carey, “Creating Lockdown Policy in Secret.

“Are you responsible for all that nonsense? No? Then look at it from my perspective. “This is an absolutely disgusting orgy of narcissism by a government that should be addressing a national crisis,” Johnson said. “So I wanted to talk and see what we could do jointly to sterilize the whole thing. But if you really refuse then it is up to you.

Questioning continues – Top representatives of Britain’s health service were questioned on Wednesday.

Source: www.politico.eu