CAA’s Maha Dakhil steps away from leadership role after Israel-Hamas comments

The co-head of CAA’s motion pictures department, Maha Dakhil, is stepping down from his leadership role in the division after apologizing for comments he made following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Additionally, she is resigning from the Century City-based firm’s internal agency board.

Dakhil, whose clients include Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and others, came under scrutiny for an Instagram post that was highly critical of Israel and referenced “genocide.” The post was later removed and the agent apologized for the comments.

“I made a mistake by reposting a message to my Instagram Story that used hurtful language,” Dakhil wrote in a statement on October 19. “Like many of us, I too have struggled with heartbreak. I am proud to be on the side of humanity and peace. I am very grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out its implications and educated me further. I immediately removed the repost. I am sorry for the pain I caused.”

As word of the post spread across the city, attention turned to what action the lead agency run by Brian Lourd – which had been the subject of numerous headlines about the comments – would take in response. Although Dakhil will not lead the motion pictures department, she will continue to work with clients.

The change reflects the fraught social media environment in the weeks following Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, and the country’s response to airstrikes in Gaza. Leaders such as Jonathan Greenblatt, who runs the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), have encouraged Hollywood voices to speak out strongly in favor of Israel, arguing, “How much social media algorithms can distort the world, In light of this, it is even more important to cut down these voices.” Earlier this year, the ADL published a report saying that 2022 saw a “record-setting” number of anti-Semitic incidents (including harassment and vandalism) in Los Angeles.

But while major studios – including Disney, Paramount and Comcast – issued donations to humanitarian organizations after the attack and executives such as Bob Iger and Shari Redstone condemned Hamas’s actions, there has been a perceived lack of similar support in Hollywood. The attention of the workers has been attracted. Palestinian people.

In the days following the attack, a petition circulated with over 700 names from the entertainment industry signing an open letter in support of Israel, which included signatures from top CAA executives, including Lorde and co-chairs Richard Lovett and Kevin Huven. Were included. That note read, “The open letter calls on the entertainment community to speak out strongly against Hamas and support Israel.”

Shortly after, an A-list group of at least 57 stars lent their names to a letter addressed to President Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. That letter read, “We believe that all life is sacred, regardless of faith or ethnicity, and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

The conflict has sparked a debate over when and how Hollywood companies should approach a divisive issue that has fractured opinion among typically liberal-leaning executives and talent. While the Directors Guild and SAG-AFTRA issued statements condemning the initial Hamas attack on October 11 and October 13, the Writers Guild of America refrained from commenting as the board was divided on the response and ultimately made no statement.

