There are plenty of deals to be made in the entertainment, sports, and media sectors in the coming years, and CAA wants to take a bigger slice of that pie.

On Monday, the Artemis-owned talent agency announced a new venture: CAA Evolution, an investment bank and advisory firm focused on sports, entertainment and media clients, focusing on the rapidly growing market for this sector. Concentrates.

CAA Evolution brings together CAA’s merchant bank Evolution Media Capital (EMC) with Michael Klein’s M. Klein & Co. to supercharge that client base through CAA’s relationships in Hollywood and Klein’s expertise in big-dollar dealmaking. -Can be serviced.

CAA President Jim Burtson, CAA Evolution CEO Bob Stanley and M.Klein’s Michael Klein discussed their ambitions for the new venture in a joint interview. hollywood reporter on Monday morning.

CAA Bertson says, “What I love about this combination and this partnership is that this is an area where I would like to think that we provide tremendous insight into the ever-changing, more complex sports and entertainment landscape ” “In partnering with M. Klein and Michael, who I have known for a long time… we saw an opportunity to gain the resources and scale and quality advice that would increase the size of clients we can serve in the market, and Do it in a really efficient and powerful way.

EMC had strong commercial mid-sized companies in the region, such as Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Kevin Hart’s Heartbeat, and Stanley says he expects them to remain a growth area for CAA Evolution.

“We’re sitting in this place where we’re going to continue to do that and you’re in an environment where mid-cap production companies have a real opportunity to own IP and grow their businesses,” Stanley says. “So we’ll continue to do that and I think we’ll do it successfully, and we’ll be able to do it at greater scale based on the fact that our firm has doubled in size.”

However, the new company will also expand its ambitions to include M&A that involves large cap media companies (content owners). platformNot only content owners), as well as sports team M&A, capital markets and IPO advisory, activist investor disputes and other matters.

“I think we’ll continue the work we do now on a larger scale, and help those companies build their businesses in this evolving content market,” says Stanley. “But we’re going to move in a different kind of direction, as I would say, cap size or deal size, which is where Michael has expertise, and kind of helping big media companies figure out where the world is going.” Because everything is progressing like this.” Quickly, and we sit in a place where I think we have a really great perspective on where this is going.

Klein says the sports market in particular has seen explosive growth over the past few years.

“It’s clear that the size and importance of the sports market is many times greater than it was a decade ago,” says Klein. “This means that transactions require a different set of expertise. They require substantial access to billions of dollars of capital investment, and they have substantial impact on the long-term value of both investors and sponsors, and also on the media outlets that own that content.

“On the media side as Bob indicated, there’s such a change happening today and a lot of parties, whether they’re activist investors or others who see value in the changing landscape, we hope to leverage the great expertise we have at CAA There is potential to utilize that, and perhaps some of our skills will help add value to participants in that market,” he added.

Klein, who previously led Citibank’s investment bank, started his own firm in 2012, advising on deals like the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemicals and DuPont or the $25 billion IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019. Went. M. Klein & Company will continue to operate as its own separate advisory firm outside of the sports, media and entertainment sectors.

he tells heart CAA Evolution is their first advisory business built around “pure industry expertise”. Klein says he knew Burtson going back to Burtson’s days as an executive at Time Warner, and had been on both the buy and sell side of transactions with Stanley.

“First and foremost, CAA is unique and extraordinary as a partner,” says Klein.

Of course, the CAA itself is in a state of change. The agency sold a majority stake in September to Artemis, an investment fund controlled by luxury goods giant François-Henri Pinault.

CAA Evolution is arguably the company’s biggest strategic move since the acquisition, taking on established players in the media, entertainment and sports banking space such as The Rhine Group and Liontree.

Of course, the market for M&A, IPOs and other investment banking services has cooled over the past year as interest rates have risen and concerns about the broader economy have subsided.

Officials say they hope that the pace of dealmaking will increase in all areas. “We think there will be a significant amount of transaction volume in the sports LP (limited partner) market,” says Stanley.

“They become some of the largest and most significant transactions in the financial world,” Klein says of sports team deals. “They also represent what is essentially sports ownership, bringing together leading private equity and venture capital participants, CEOs and entrepreneurs. So there is overlap between the universes we spend our time with.

As for the entertainment sector, “Historically, there were a lot of middle-market production companies, and over time they disappeared a little bit,” says Stanley. “So this is a time when we can help these companies that we work with, help them grow up and own their rights, own their IP, and generate value effectively through cash flow and library value.” “Can help create long-term value.”

Klein says, “The value inherent in materials and persons is increasing in some cases at a rate that significantly exceeds the value of the institutions that own them.” “And that generally reflects a mismatch that has to be addressed and adjusted, so I would take the view, as we have seen in many changing industries, that there is a significant undervaluation that will be recognized over time.”

And as deals move forward, CAA Evolution thinks it can own its share of the sector.

