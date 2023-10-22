CAA agent Maha Dakhil resigns from leadership role after Israel-Hamas comments

October 22, 2023 @ 3:18 pm

CAA agent Maha Dakhil is stepping down from her role as co-head of motion pictures at the agency, days after posting and deleting controversial messages about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She is also resigning from the agency’s internal agency board, the agency said Sunday.

The agency told TheWrap that:

Following a collaborative process with Maha Dakhil, CAA has immediately accepted his resignation from its internal agency board.

For the time being, she will also step away from her leadership responsibilities in the motion pictures department.

She will continue to work closely with clients and colleagues and spend significant time in her personal learning process with thought leaders.

In these divisive times, CAA chooses compassion, forgiveness and belief in liberation and personal growth.

Earlier this week, Dakhil reposted an Instagram Story that said, “You are currently learning who supports genocide.” Dakhil added his caption to his story and wrote, “This is the line for me.” She also shared another post which read, “What is more heartbreaking than seeing a massacre? Denying that genocide is taking place.” Both posts were eventually removed from his account.

On Thursday he issued a statement apologizing for his ‘mistake’. He said, “I made a mistake by reposting my Instagram story which used hurtful language. Like many of us, I too have struggled with heartbreak. I am proud to be on the side of humanity and peace.”

“I am very grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out its implications and educated me further. I immediately removed the repost. I’m sorry for the pain I caused,” he concluded.

Dakhil’s clients also include Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling and others. She was also responsible for signing former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to their production company Higher Ground. None of their customers have commented yet.

Source: www.thewrap.com