CAA agent Maha Dakhil resigns from board after controversial social media posts on Israel

CAA agent Maha Dakhil has resigned from the agency’s internal board after making controversial comments on social media regarding Israel. She is also stepping away from her leadership duties as co-head of the motion pictures department, Diversity Has been confirmed.

Dakhil, who represents A-list talent such as Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman and Madonna, will continue to work with her clients and CAA partners while spending time in her personal education process on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday, Dakhil reposted a statement from an account called Free Palestine, emphasizing Israel’s response to the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas. “You are currently learning who supports genocide,” the post read, to which Dakhil added his caption: “That’s the line for me.” She then posted a second photo with the caption, “What’s more heartbreaking than seeing a massacre? Denying that genocide is taking place.” Later he deleted both the posts from his account.

“I made a mistake by reposting a post in my Instagram story that used hurtful language. Like many of us, I too have struggled with heartbreak. I am proud to be on the side of humanity and peace,” said Dakhil. Diversity in a statement. “I am very grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out its implications and educated me further. I immediately removed the repost. I am sorry for the pain I caused.”

The CAA issued a statement of support for Israel two days after the Hamas attack, saying it “stands with the people of Israel, the Jewish community, and all innocent victims in the face of these terrible acts of terrorism.” To those who have family, friends or loved ones living in or connected to Israel and the region, our thoughts are with you. We wish peace for all people.”

Source: variety.com