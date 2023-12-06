C3.ai Inc (AI) Reports Accelerated Revenue Growth and Expansion in Customer Engagement in Q2FY24

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) saw its total revenue increase by 17% year-over-year, reaching $73.2 million.

Subscription revenue, which accounts for 91% of total revenue, has increased 12% from last year.

GAAP gross margin is 56%, while non-GAAP gross margin is 69%.

Customer engagement increased 81%, with 404 customers added in the quarter.

On December 6, 2023, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2023. The company recorded significant growth in revenue and customer engagement. by growing interest in its generic AI offerings and a strategic shift to a consumption-based pricing model.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) reported total revenues of $73.2 million for the quarter, representing growth of 17% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was a major contributor, accounting for 91% of total revenue at $66.4 million, up 12% from the previous year. The company’s GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $41.1 million, which equates to a 56% gross margin. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was more than $50.4 million, representing 69% non-GAAP gross margin.

The company’s net loss per share on a GAAP basis was $(0.59), while non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.13). C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) also reported strong cash reserves with $762.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Significant growth was seen in customer engagement, with a total of 404 customers added during the quarter, an increase of 81% over the previous year.

Operational and strategic development

During the quarter, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) closed 62 agreements, including 36 pilots, with notable new and expanded agreements with companies such as GSK, Indorama, First Business Bank, Con Edison, Roche, Nucor Corporation, and Hewlett Packard. Given. Enterprise. The company’s federal business also showed strength, with federal bookings nearly doubling from the previous year.

Success stories highlighted in the report include a collaboration with Nucor to optimize production schedules and a collaboration with Con Edison to apply C3 Generative AI to infrastructure data analysis. The Defense Logistics Agency also used C3 AI’s solutions to improve supply chain efficiency.

The company’s partnership ecosystem, including AWS, Baker Hughes, Booz Allen, Google Cloud and Microsoft, is driving growth, with a 75% increase in the qualified opportunity pipeline with partners over the past year. C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) and AWS have expanded their strategic collaboration agreement to focus on advanced generative AI solutions for enterprises.

Financial Outlook and Analyst Comment

Looking ahead, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) provided guidance for third quarter fiscal 2024, with total revenues expected between $74.0 and $78.0 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations is estimated to be between $(40.0) and $(46.0) million. For the full fiscal year 2024, the Company estimates total revenues to be between $295.0 and $320.0 million, with non-GAAP loss from operations between $(115.0) and $(135.0) million.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI), said,

It was a solid quarter, with total revenue up 17% year-over-year to $73.2 million, and customer engagement up 81% year-over-year. “We saw unprecedented interest and traction in our generic AI offerings.”

He also noted the positive reception of the company’s transition to a consumption-based pricing model.

conclusion

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) has delivered a strong quarter with significant growth in revenue and customer engagement. The company’s strategic focus on generative AI and consumption-based pricing is appealing to customers and partners alike. As C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) continues to invest in innovation and expand its offerings, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these initiatives translate into long-term financial performance.

For a detailed analysis of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s financial results, including reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from C3.ai Inc for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source