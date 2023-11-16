ByteDance weighs in on sale of gaming studio behind Mobile Legends

ByteDance offices (Bloomberg)

by dong cao

(Bloomberg) — ByteDance Ltd. is considering selling gaming studio Shanghai Moonton Technology Co., people familiar with the matter said, as the TikTok owner looks to streamline its operations and focus on core businesses.

The startup is working with a consultant to gauge interest from potential buyers for the popular game’s studio Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, people said. ByteDance acquired Moonton in 2021 at a valuation of about US$4 billion, the people said.

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is confidential, said discussions were still in the early stages and the target size of the deal could not be immediately known. He said ByteDance could also decide against the sale. Representatives for ByteDance and Moonton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ByteDance, founded more than a decade ago by Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo, became an internet leader worth more than US$200 billion thanks to the virality of short-video platforms TikTok and Douyin. The company has bought game studios and exclusive distribution rights, which is expected to rapidly grow the games business as it disrupts social media and rival players such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc.

ByteDance has cut some of its game creation and publishing teams as it turns its attention toward the new growth driver of e-commerce. If Moonton goes through the sale, it would be its biggest comeback yet in its attempt to conquer video gaming.

Founded in 2014 by a pair of Tencent veterans, Moonton is best known for its battle arena titles, which have made a deep impression among fans in Southeast Asia. It was approved for release in China in April. Yet the legacy title has struggled to find a place in the larger e-sports sector dominated by Tencent and its subsidiary Riot Games Inc.

Since the 2021 acquisition ByteDance has left Moonton to operate almost autonomously. Moonton has more than 1,600 employees globally and operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, according to its website.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Source