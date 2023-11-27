ByteDance says to restructure Nuverse to step back from gaming business

The logo of ByteDance is seen at the company’s office building in Shanghai, China on July 4, 2023. Reuters/Eli Song acquires licensing rights

TikTok creator will tell employees on Monday

Will ask staff to stop working on unreleased games

Looking for ways to divest from launched titles

Games from casual gaming brand Ohayu or TikTok will not be affected.

Nuverse has had a poor performance since its 2019 formation

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) – TikTok maker ByteDance plans to shut down its Nuverse gaming brand and retreat from mainstream video games, four people familiar with the matter said.

ByteDance told Reuters it had decided to restructure its gaming business after a review, without giving further details.

“We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to focus on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business,” the spokesperson said.

Sources said ByteDance will tell employees on Monday to stop working on unreleased games until December, and that it will look for ways to differentiate from titles it has already launched.

The decision is likely to affect hundreds of employees, some of whom learned of the move over the weekend, the people said.

The Chinese technology firm has no plans to return to the $185 billion global video game market, he said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

Casual gaming brand Ohyu, whose games are available on TikTok’s sister app Douyin in China, will not be affected, nor will casual games that run on TikTok, one of the people said.

Reuters reported this month that ByteDance has begun looking for buyers for game developing subsidiary Moonton Technology. It also overhauled its virtual reality company Pico and significantly cut its content team.

ByteDance’s creation of Nuverse in 2019 was widely seen as a major push into global gaming and a strategic element of its competition with domestic rival Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), the world’s largest gaming company.

But Nuverse’s performance has been poor. Its most famous game is “Marvel Snap”, an online card game that gained a lot of followers but was not a commercial hit.

Other titles include the action games “One Piece: The Voyage” and “Crystal of Atland.”

Nuverse came into focus again in 2021 when ByteDance formalized its status as one of its six business units as part of a broader structural overhaul.

To increase production capacity, Nuverse acquired external studios, including C4games, in 2021.

Reporting by Josh Yeh; Editing by Brenda Goh and Christopher Cushing

