November 17, 2023
Byron Allen is considering buying more TV stations


By Cedric ‘Big CED’ Thornton

Successful entrepreneur Byron Allen is looking to expand his vast empire by purchasing television stations from EW Scripts.

Comedian and successful entrepreneur Byron Allen is looking to expand his extensive empire by purchasing several television stations from EW Scripts.

According to search for alphaAllen Media Group is looking for possibly $200 million in financing from private lenders to purchase some television assets from the broadcast unit, based on a report from . bloomberg tv, Allen is reportedly looking for stations that are not located in major markets.

The news comes as Allen attempted to return the BET network to black ownership several months ago when he, Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and others tried to buy the network from Paramount. After considering the idea for several months, the company decided not to sell BET to anyone.

According to this, most recently, in September, Allen made a $10 billion bid to acquire Disney’s ABC Network Bloomberg. Allen made the offer following reports that Disney was getting rid of “non-core properties” and focusing its efforts on streaming services.

A source familiar with the proposal said it specifically focuses on ABC’s broadcast networks, FX and National Geographic.

According to the outlet, Allen Media Group brought back two recently canceled courtroom favorites and premiered a new one in September.

Judge Mathis is acting Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, Judge Million, formerly public court, continues to beat the gavel Justice for the people with Judge Milan. And the newest addition to the list of court shows on television is Ebony K. Williams’s (The Real Housewives of New York City) started Judge Ebony K. equal justice with williams,

“Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him create the Motown of Court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight Court shows — the best of the best,” Mathis said before his show began. ” In the air.

The court show began on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com

