Byju’s misses revenue projection on delayed financials | techcrunch

Indian edtech giant Byju’s on Saturday said its core business had revenue of $429.18 million in the financial year ending March 2022, making it clear that the most valuable Indian startup has missed the estimated $1.25 billion in unaudited revenue for the group. . one year ago. Byju’s also missed its revenue estimates for the financial year ending March 2021 – and then there were delays in filing the accounts as well.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has not yet filed financial accounts with the local regulator, shared partial data in a press statement today. The startup said EBITDA loss for the core business narrowed slightly to $270.9 million.

Missing its own projections and long delays in filing financial accounts are the latest setbacks for the startup which has been grappling with a number of challenges. Following the high-profile and sudden departure of auditor Deloitte and three key Byju’s board members in June, its CFO Ajay Goyal left the startup late last month.

At least two major Byju’s investors are waiting to get clarity on the startup’s financial accounts and then address its governance issues, they told TechCrunch on condition of anonymity.

“The lessons from a unique juggling year, which included nine acquisitions, are the lessons of a lifetime,” Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive of Byju’s, said in a prepared statement on Saturday.

“The core business has demonstrated good growth, underscoring the potential of edtech in India, the fastest growing major economy. I am also overwhelmed by the lessons learned from readjusting to a post-pandemic world. BYJU’S will continue to move forward on the path of sustainable and profitable growth in the years to come.”

Prosus, which owns more than 9% in Byju’s and was one of its first backers, slammed the Bengaluru-headquartered company in July for not growing enough despite repeated efforts and ignoring investors’ advice and recommendations. Criticized the startup publicly. (Prosus also reduced Byju’s valuation to $5.1 billion.)

Deloitte, in its resignation letter in June, had said that Byju’s had not provided “any communication” on the resolution of the audit report for the financial year ending March 31, 2021, nor given any update to the auditor. On the status of preparation of the financial statements and underlying books for the financial year ending March of the previous year.

The startup, which spent about $2.5 billion acquiring several companies in 2020 and 2021, also plans to sell many of those businesses to repay what it owes to its lenders. Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed India, Sofina, BlackRock, UBS and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative are among Byju’s backers.

