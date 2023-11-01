On October 30, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) reported its highest quarterly profit ever for its third quarter. BYD shares have gained 1.7% this month, outperforming Tesla, whose stock has fallen 17%, and other peers have also declined. By reporting a slowdown in growth, a warning was sent to all EV makers, but BYD bucked the trend with its latest quarter, which showed it continued to grow in its home market despite soft demand and intense competition in China. Leadership has been retained.

BYD’s quarterly highlights

During the third quarter, BYD reported that its revenue increased 38.5% year-on-year to 162.2 billion yuan, while net profit increased 82.2% year-on-year to 10.41 billion yuan ($1.42 billion), still a smaller increase than the previous, second quarter. The increase was when profits increased by 145%. ,

Meanwhile, Li Auto, XPeng and Nio set delivery records in October.

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) openly showed its intention to become the best-selling luxury brand in China. During the earnings call, Li Auto executives praised this EV startup challenging automotive giants in China, including Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: MBGGY) (OTC: MBGAF), BMW (OTC: BMWWY), and Audi, Inc. Expressed his confidence. of Volkswagen Group (OTC:VWAGY). In August, Li Auto reported that its sales increased 664% year-on-year to 34,914. Deliveries in September increased 213% year-on-year to 36,060. During the third quarter, Li Auto deliveries increased 296.3% to 105,108 vehicles. Additionally, during October, Li Auto delivered 40,422 vehicles, its monthly deliveries exceeding 40,000 units for the first time and its seventh consecutive record high, with monthly deliveries increasing by 302.1% year-on-year.

Volkswagen-backed XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPeng) In October, Which reflects the depth of this strategic EV partnership. Backed by Volkswagen, Europe’s largest automaker, XPeng has everything in place to expand its footprint as it conquers Germany, Britain and France next year. Plan to receive.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) also reported that its deliveries improved in October, but not as much as its competitors. In October, Nio delivered 16,074 vehicles, an increase of 59.8% year-on-year and an improvement of 2.77% from September. Nio is still hampered by its sales potential as it admitted in June that it was lagging behind its EV peers on this front but it is still growing rapidly and is getting ready to conquer Europe like XPeng Is. Nio is building a dealer network for its sub-brand Firefly with European deliveries scheduled for late next year.

That appears to be the case, BYD is rapidly closing in on Tesla, which missed earnings and revenue for the first time since 2019, while BYD hit all-time highs despite intense competition from LiAuto, Xpeng and Nio, as well as the broader recession. Recorded the sale. China’s new EV sales.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest better, faster and smarter.

This article BYD outperforms Tesla, while Li Auto and XPeng post delivery records originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com