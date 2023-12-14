Milan – Entrepreneur Sergio Girombelli died in his hometown of Ancona in the central Marche region of Italy at the age of 81.

He played a key role in the success of the Byblos and Genie brands in the 80s. Together with his sister-in-law Donatella, he selected Keith Varty and Alan Cleaver, fresh out of the Royal College of Art, London, who turned Byblos into a fashion-forward brand at the time and put it on the map internationally.

Girombelli launched Byblos in 1973 with his brother Arnaldo. Verti and Cleaver followed none other than a young Gianni Versace, who had become head of the Genny and Complice labels, which were also controlled by the Girombelli group.

Sergio Girombelli left the Geni Group in 1992 over disagreements with Donatella Girombelli, and Verti and Cleaver left the company the following year, followed by Richard Tyler and then Rebecca Moses. However, relations between Verti and Cleaver and Girombellis did not deteriorate. When Verti died in 2012, Sergio Girombelli had only kind words for the designer and had fond memories of how he combined his “English style with the Made in Italy tradition, creating a youthful and colorful way of fashion.” Explained.” Among Byblos hits, he noted “washed silk suits” and “lace collections mixed with fun details, like ruches.”

In 2001, the Prada Group, which at the time included Jil Sander, Fendi and Helmut Lang, took a controlling stake in Jenny & Byblos.

At the time, Geni’s president and owner Donatella Girombelli, who had inherited the company from her husband Arnaldo, said that she and her son Leonardo would no longer work at the company. He further said that negotiations with Prada initially focused on the sale of Jenny’s production facilities, which were built in the early 90s when sales of the Byblos and Jenny brands were in full swing, and were the most technologically advanced in Europe. .

Swinger International, led by chief executive Matthias Facchini, purchased the Byblos and Genie labels from Prada Group in 2002 and 2011 respectively, choosing designer Gabriele Colangelo to revamp the latter. Jenny is now designed by Sara Cavazza Facchini.

