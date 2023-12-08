Bybit Unveils Its Web3 Vision: Moving Towards Simplicity, Openness, and Equality in Decentralized Ecosystems – Cryptosaurus

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE]December 8: Bybit, the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange by volume, is today celebrating its 5th anniversary by unveiling its visionary Web3 vision, which aims to create a decentralized ecosystem that is simple, open, and equitable for all .

“Our Web3 vision is an extension of our promise to become the crypto arch, protecting user assets and seamlessly integrating them into the world of crypto. “We want to help connect more users from Web2 to Web3 by building a decentralized ecosystem that is simple, open, and fair for everyone,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit’s Web3 Mission and Values: Openness Redefined

At the core of Bybit’s Web3 vision lies a commitment to openness. Bybit aims to be open to all builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space. This translates into a commitment to collaboration, exploration and innovation with our community and partners to create an environment where blockchain technology empowers everyone equally.

Bybit aims to connect and open up currently disparate walled systems into a unified experience that seamlessly connects users to different Web3 ecosystems, platforms, and services.

Unlocking the promise of Web3

Bybit’s strategic approach to achieving its Web3 vision is multifaceted, encompassing infrastructure, applications, ecosystem and user engagement initiatives:

* Opening up and simplifying access to Web3

– Bybit will introduce Web3 multi-wallet integration, blending seamlessly with advanced technology, empowering users to manage both custodial wallets and MPC wallets for different uses.

– Users can easily access the full spectrum of DApps, NFT marketplaces and Web3 features and services directly from the Bybit wallet. This streamlined approach allows users to easily manage their DeFi portfolio within a few clicks on a single platform, including buying, selling, trading, swapping, and staking DeFi assets.

* Deepening ecosystem partnerships, equalizing access to opportunities

– Building on a successful 2023 by empowering partners to embrace the Web3 space such as the Oracle Red Bull Racing Velocity Series, Bybit will continue to upgrade its Web3 infrastructure, foster more partnerships with leading blockchain ecosystems and projects, including its Launches are also included. The NFT marketplace was revamped.

– Users can expect a more diverse and dynamic marketplace, a wider range of curated digital assets, and increased liquidity, all of which will facilitate easier participation in DeFi and NFT sector opportunities.

– Brands and businesses looking to innovate or exploit the Web3 space can expect increased support, such as tailored programs and collaborative initiatives, empowering them to harness the opportunities presented by the emerging decentralized landscape.

* Bringing simplicity, fun and rewards to Web3

– Bybit is dedicated to bringing entertainment and rewards to the open exploration of Web3 for all users and partners, developing a more inclusive and participatory experience in the decentralized space.

– The community can expect more support, incentives and initiatives that will empower them to develop their research, analysis and investment skills, as well as build and expand the CryptoArk and Bybit Web3 ecosystem together.

“In a world where division persists, our goal is to create an ecosystem that breaks down barriers and provides equal opportunity for all,” says Ben.

“This unwavering commitment aligns with Bybit’s broader vision of democratizing access to the transformative power of Web3, ensuring that its benefits extend far beyond the realms of technology and finance.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a top three cryptocurrency exchange by volume in 2018 with 20 million installed users. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors and Drivers’ Champions: Oracle Red Bull Racing Team.

