Bybit CEO paves the way for Web3 at Silk Road Forum

The fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum concluded on October 27 after two days of discussions on fintech, cryptocurrencies and the future of global connectivity.

The highlight of the event was a panel that included Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of leading crypto exchange Bybit. Speaking before more than 2,000 attendees from over 60 countries, Zhou shared insights on Bybit’s strategic approach to new jurisdictions, according to an announcement shared with Crypto.news.

Bybit looks at regulatory structure, proximity to central banks, local talent pool and favorable policies when deciding where to work, Zhou said. He also suggested that Georgia could become a regional hub for Bybit, citing the country’s supportive central bank and regulatory environment.

On the topic of trust in cryptocurrencies, Zhou reflected on the industry’s remarkable growth over the past five years, as concepts like decentralized finance and NFTs have gone mainstream. Zhou claimed that crypto is now a reliable asset class, especially in countries with unstable financial systems. People use platforms like Bybit not only for trading, but also for secure banking services such as exchanging fiat for crypto and earning yields on holdings.

Security remains a priority, and Zhou noted Bybit’s perfect record – no outages or breaches since launching in 2018, a differentiating factor for the company in an industry rife with cyberattacks. In his closing remarks, Zhou explained Bybit’s ethos as an infrastructure provider building bridges to the future of Web3.

Our mission is to empower individuals, businesses and economies to thrive in this dynamic landscape. We don’t build cities, but we move people to the city, where the limitless possibilities of blockchain and cryptocurrency await. ben zhou

The comprehensive forum focused on supply chain, logistics, connectivity and transportation infrastructure investments. It convened leaders from government, finance and diplomacy to discuss shaping regional and global trade.

The acting Central Bank Governor of Georgia and the CEO of 500 Global were among other key speakers at the event.

Source: crypto.news