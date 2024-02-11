By treating wood, it becomes stronger than glass. Scientists are stunned: 'The results are amazing'

Photo Credit: University of Maryland

Researchers at the University of Maryland, intent on harnessing the power of wood for non-traditional applications, have achieved their goal.

As reported in Knoebels Magazine, materials scientist Liangbing Hu led a group that worked on developing transparent wood, which tests showed was about 10 times harder than glass and almost as strong as transparent plastics like Plexiglas. Was three times stronger.

“The results are surprising, that a piece of wood can be as strong as glass,” said Hu, who will review the transparent wood in the 2023 Annual Review of Materials Research.

Knoebel Magazine notes that transparent wood “could soon be used in super-strong screens for smartphones; in soft, bright light fixtures; And even as structural features, such as color-changing windows.”

Making transparent wood is a complex process in which scientists transform cells into a stronger material by removing lignin, which is the glue that holds cell bundles together and gives the wood its earthy brown color.

Briefly, natural wood is soaked in a bleaching solution before being dipped in epoxy resin, which then “bends light in a manner similar to cell walls”. [and] Makes the wood transparent.” Hu explained that the cells “form a strong honeycomb structure, and the tiny wood fibers are stronger than the best carbon fibers.”

According to Knowable Magazine, the material is both thin and strong enough that it could be a viable alternative to “products made from thin, easily breakable pieces of plastic or glass, such as display screens.” For example, French company Vudu has used a similar process to create wood screens for products such as car dashboards and advertising billboards.

Transparent wood has also been found to be a better insulator than glass, so it can be used to help buildings retain or keep out heat. The ability to trap or trap heat would be useful for energy-efficient buildings and make transparent wood a better temperature control than traditional glass.

The researchers said it will take time to integrate transparent wood into mainstream markets, with adoption of green production plans and scaling up manufacturing being two essential steps.

“When you’re trying to achieve sustainability, you don’t just want to match the properties of fossil-based materials,” said Celine Montanari, a materials scientist at Sweden’s RISE Research Institute. “As a scientist, I want to overcome this.”

