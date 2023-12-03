By the way, did you know that Alexa's annoying suggestions can be turned off? This way

This week I learned a simple phrase that sums up my biggest frustration with Amazon’s Alexa devices, and today I’m going to teach it to you.

Look, I’ve been trying to figure out for years how to stop Amazon’s talkative smart speaker from bugging me with additional suggestions after you ask me to do something. Ask for updates about the weather, package delivery or the definition of a term and often when Alexa doesn’t respond, an additional “By the way, did you know I can…” suggest another feature or service. Advertises.

I’m sure some people will find it helpful, but I hate it. When I bought a cheap Amazon Echo Dot in 2020 for basic tasks like setting timers, playing music, and answering questions, I felt like I got a great deal. Sure, I had an Amazon device listening to me all the time, but it’s in the kitchen and if Bezos and company want to listen in on my cooking playlist they’re welcome to. I figured it was worth a small sacrifice of privacy to get one of the best affordable smart home devices on the market.

But then the annoying suggestions started. At first I found them harmless, even cute in a way, but they soon lost their appeal. Very soon I found myself regularly yelling at this cheap little shell to turn it off, much to the dismay of my next-door neighbors.

Of course, like any good Millennial I immediately turned to the Internet for help. Many times over the past few years I’ve tried to research how to turn off these annoying Alexa suggestions, but I never found the right answer until this week. Instead, I’ll find guides outlining how to mitigate these suggestions by disabling various features and notifications in the Alexa mobile app.

You just need to say ‘Alexa, stop’ and your device should shut it down immediately.”

So many times in the past I’ve gone into that app and scrolled through every single menu looking for any settings I could change to stop Alexa from bothering me. And while there are many potentially unwanted behaviors you can eliminate through that app, “By the way, did you know…” suggestions were never one of them. At least, until now I’ve never been able to figure out how to stop them. And I just had to ask an Amazon representative for an answer.

As it turns out, the solution is simple: You just have to say “Alexa, stop by the way” and your device should shut it down immediately.

Saying “Alexa, wait on the way” can permanently silence your Echo’s suggestions. (Image credit: Future)

I know because I tried it, and sure enough the little smart speaker responded “Sure! I’ll avoid sending follow-up suggestions in the future,” which was music to my ears.

According to Amazon, this won’t just turn off the feature for a while or reduce the frequency of suggestions, but it should turn them off forever.

However, note that this only disables follow-up suggestions “by the way”. If you want to silence other Alexa notifications, disable Alexa’s invasive Drop In feature, or delete your recordings of Alexa, you’ll still need to delve into the Alexa app’s labyrinthine Settings menu.

But now, after years of frustration, I can finally rest easy knowing that the most annoying feature of my little Echo Dot has been put to rest forever.

