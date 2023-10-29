By Investing.com Bid Corporation shares are up 79% in three years, beating market returns

© Reuters.

BID Corporation Limited ( JSE:BID ) shares are up a remarkable 79% over the past three years, significantly outperforming the market return of 21%. The surge comes with an impressive compound annual EPS growth of 68%, despite higher market expectations. This suggests a possible misalignment between BID’s share price and its EPS.

The company’s recent profit including dividends has declined to 37%, yet the company’s three-year total shareholder return (TSR) is 89%. This strong TSR is primarily driven by the dividend and provides a comprehensive view of investment returns. The TSR also takes into account the value of spin-offs or discounted capital raising, and assumes that dividends are reinvested.

Over the past few years, Bid Corporation has improved its earnings, indicating its strong financial performance. Investors considering buying or selling a company’s stock are advised to examine its balance sheet reports closely. This will provide valuable insight into how well shareholder returns align with the company’s business fundamentals.

InvestingPro’s real-time data and tips provide valuable insight into BID Corporation’s financial performance. According to InvestingPro, the company is experiencing accelerated revenue growth and steady growth in earnings per share. Additionally, Bid Corporation has a strong track record of maintaining its dividend payments, having raised its dividend for three consecutive years and maintaining it for eight years.

InvestingPro also highlights that Bid Corporation is a major player in the consumer staples distribution and retail industry, delivering high returns on invested capital. Additionally, the company is trading at a low P/E ratio compared to near-term earnings growth, indicating potential investment value.

Finally, InvestingPro data and tips confirm Bid Corporation’s strong financial performance, as reported in the article, providing a more comprehensive view of the company’s investment potential. The tips also underline the company’s strong dividend policy, which has been a key driver of its total shareholder returns.

