By 99%, the Teamsters authorized the attack on Anheuser-Busch

5,000 Teamsters prepare to strike if beer giant fails to reach agreement

(Washington) – Teamsters workers nationwide at Anheuser-Busch have voted by an overwhelming 99 percent to authorize a strike.

The landslide vote gives the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee permission to call a strike if Anheuser-Busch fails to agree on a strong new contract. The union is seeking an agreement that improves wages, protects jobs and secures health care and retirement benefits for 5,000 Teamsters at the company’s 12 U.S. breweries. The current agreement expires on February 29, 2024.

“The Teamsters stand strong in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said, The labor, talent and sacrifice of our members is what keeps Anheuser-Busch products on the shelves, and we are committed to receiving a contract that rewards their hard work and Gives recognition. “If Anheuser-Busch executives can’t unite to negotiate a deal that respects workers, we will see them in the streets.”

Under pressure from the Teamsters, the company reached a tentative agreement last month to eliminate tiered health care and restore retiree health benefits. However, despite repeated requests from the union, Anheuser-Busch has delayed negotiations on critical job security issues since mid-November. Global beer makers set to invest $58 billion in 2022. The company also recently announced $1 billion in stock buybacks for wealthy investors as it ignores the need to protect good jobs.

“Anheuser-Busch can’t kick it down the road much longer. The Teamsters don’t want to be forced to picket at any employer, but if Anheuser-Busch doesn’t get serious about negotiating a record contract that also protects good union jobs, we’re completely prepared to walk away. Kind of prepared,” said Jeff Padellaro, Teamsters Brewery, Bakery and Soft Drink Conference director. “It is the workers – the dedicated and tireless members of the Teamsters – who make this company successful and who have earned a share in that success.”

At present no date has been fixed for talks. Anheuser-Busch Teamsters recently held rallies in New Hampshire, California and Florida. There will be more actions across the country soon.

“If this company was unwilling to come to a fair agreement with the Teamsters, we would have struck. “There is a lot of fight among my Teamster brothers and sisters and all the way through, we will remain united,” said Anheuser-Busch worker Josh Blanton of Teamsters Local 947 in Jacksonville, Florida.

