BWI-Marshall passengers get a big surprise on Thanksgiving Eve

BWI-Marshall commuters faced big surprise on Thanksgiving Eve: No lines

AAA: ‘We have seen that travel has become more widespread’

Updated: 6:10 PM EST November 22, 2023

Travelers heading to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for Thanksgiving encountered a pleasant and welcome surprise Wednesday — no crowds.

It was completely under control Thursday as BWI-Marshall stuck to its motto, “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

Henry Slauson, a passenger, said, “There were no lines.” “So, it was a little early Thanksgiving for us.”

“I really appreciate it because we thought it would be very crowded,” said James Sheets, a passenger. “We’re just going home for fellowship. We have a special occasion with our big sister. She’s going through a procedure, so we wanted to be there for her and show support for her.”

“We were prepared for the worst and (we) were pleasantly surprised,” said Heather Franklin, a passenger. “We’re going to Charleston, South Carolina. My son is at the University of South Carolina, so we’re going to Lake Murray for a few days and go see the USC-Clemson game on Saturday.”

Passengers are advised to use the upper level concourse for pickup and drop-off.

“(I’m) taking my kids from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They’re flying in from Michigan, so we’re going to have a great time,” said Brant Hunt of Washington, DC.

Airport officials are urging patience when parking, saying shuttle service may be slow during rush hours due to a nationwide driver shortage. But overall things seem to be going smoothly.

AAA estimates that 4.7 million people will fly nationwide Nov. 17-28, and 80,000 passengers will travel through BWI-Marshall – a 3% increase from last year.

“We anticipate this will be the busiest travel period in many years,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of the Maryland Aviation Administration.

Lines were relatively short and fast on Wednesday because many passengers had left early in the week. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is still expected to be the most heavily traveled day.

“We have seen that travel has become more prevalent. One of the good things that came out of COVID is that people have more flexibility,” said Ragina Ali, a spokeswoman for AAA.

The passengers were divided among themselves about taking food with them. Transportation Security Administration officials have some advice.

“If you could spill, spread, spray, pump or pour it, it would have gone into your checked luggage,” said Glenn Gutlett, TSA’s deputy security director at BWI-Marshall. Is.”

TSA officials said Thanksgiving solid foods can be carried through the security checkpoint, including turkey — frozen or cooked. This is the liquid you need to carry in your checked bag.

“If you have solid foods, like cakes, pie stuffing or other baked goods, they can be taken through the checkpoint,” Gutlett said. “If the foods are spreadable or portable, such as wine, cranberry sauce or gravy, keep them in a well-sealed container and put them in your checked bag.”

“I’m not bringing a turkey, so I’m bringing two little kids,” said Lizzie Slauson, a passenger.

, video below: TSA predicts record-breaking Thanksgiving travel numbers

Not sure what you can and can’t bring? Visit the TSA website here. Or, tweet the question @AskTSA To learn how best to travel with a specific food item, or send a message via Facebook Messenger.

OK: These foods can be carried through TSA

Here are some examples of Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through the TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods: homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats

Meat: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. frozen, cooked or raw

Stuffing: cooked, raw, canned or bagged

Casserole: traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese: It is cooked in a pan or travels with the ingredients to be cooked at its destination

Fresh vegetables: potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh Fruits: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

candy

spices

No: These foods must be packed in checked luggage

Some examples of Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed in checked luggage include:

Cranberry Sauce: Homemade or canned sauces may spread, so check them out

Gravy: Homemade or in jar/can

Alcohol: Wine, Champagne, Sparking Apple Cider

Canned fruits or vegetables: There is liquid in the cans, so check them

Preserves, jams and jellies: They are spreadable, so it’s best to check them

Maple syrup

Source: www.wbaltv.com