BuzzBallz Named Primary Sponsor of Taylor Reimer for 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals

BuzzBallz will serve as primary sponsor for Taylor Reimer Racing at the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a year of career-high performances including 8 podium finishes, professional driver Taylor Reimer is preparing for one of his biggest annual races, the Chili Bowl Nationals , with the Buzzballz supporting them. As primary sponsor.

Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Midget Racing,” the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals is presented by NOS Energy Drinks and will take place January 8-13, 2024, at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, OK. This year the event is the 38th annual event.

Reimer said his main goal for this year’s Chili Bowl is to bring the Buzzballz race car into the feature race.

“The Chili Bowl is a hometown race for me,” Reimer said. “I want to do everything I can to make my first national sponsor proud.”

From January 8–12, more than 300 cars plan to participate in preliminary races, with each driver competing on a preliminary night. With those results, elimination feature events will begin on Saturday, January 13 to determine the starters for the 55-lap A feature race.

The feature winner is awarded the “Golden Driller” trophy and earns his or her place on the list of past winners.

BuzzBallz EVP of Sales and Marketing, Tracy Frisbie, said Reimer and his racing align with BuzzBallz’s brand identity, making it an ideal partnership.

“Like Buzzballs, midget cars are small and powerful. “Taylor is just as powerful as a driver and person, and we are very proud of what she is accomplishing,” Frisbie said.

Reimer is currently competing in USAC and Extreme Midget racing events, but is preparing to focus on sidecar racing and select ARCA Menards Series events during her busy 2024 schedule. BuzzBallz will be the primary sponsor for both types of events.

Reimer’s sponsorship liaison JP Maury said Reimer’s BuzzBallz race car has become an iconic car over the last three years.

“The two have evolved together, Buzzballz as a great cocktail brand and Taylor as an aspirational driver,” Moeri said.

For more information visit uzzballz.com, chilibowl.com and taylorreimerracing.com.

About Buzzballz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, Buzzballz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader in innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Merrilee Kick, owner, CEO and founder of the only woman-owned distillery, winery and brewery in the United States, took her master’s degree thesis project from an idea in her pool into a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 25 countries. have taken. The company’s two flagship brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor and popularity, with BuzzBallz reaching the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with millions of views Is. A post mentioning a type of cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in its products for consumers and the community. Through partnerships such as its TerraCycle® program, Buzzballz, LLC/Southern Champion values ​​environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic recovery. The family-owned company builds family relationships with its teams to make a positive and lasting impact, one sip at a time. Learn more: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

