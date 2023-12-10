Buying your 'forever home'? read this first

Smart home buyers don’t wait until their living arrangements reach crisis point to make a move – xavierarnau/E+

From what the weather will be like tomorrow to how the housing market will perform next year, life is full of challenges that are difficult to predict.

But an unpleasant truth about the future is that, as we age, we will become poorer and less active – and the kind of home we need will change accordingly.

Smart home buyers don’t wait until their living arrangements reach crisis point to make a move. Instead, they’re investing in assets that will serve them well today and – they hope – will see them through old age.

These “last-time buyers” have a lot to consider – from how manageable the backyard garden will be as it grows, to assessing how much of a community spirit a new space might prove to be. And experts agree that homebuyers need to start thinking about these matters as early as possible.

“Instead of making this decision in their late 60s, we now meet buyers in their 40s who want to find a property they can grow old in,” said Nigel Bishop, buying agent at Recoco Property Search.

“Professionals in their 40s have the security of a fixed income, which allows them to budget for costs like stamp duty. “Many people feel that as they age, they will not be able to afford such costs and will rely solely on their investment income.”

Bruce King, director of Cheffins estate agents covering Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Essex, believes these buyers are on to something: “The main advice I would give to last-time buyers is to leave it before it’s too late. Don’t quit,” he said.

“In my view, it’s important for people to leave their family home on a high while it’s still full of wonderful memories – rather than waiting so long for the house to be a liability and a burden around their neck. It becomes a noose.”

For buyers considering their last-minute relocation strategy, these are key points to consider:

a level playing field

They certainly aren’t fashionable, but the single-level side space offered by bungalows makes them an extremely popular choice for back-to-back buyers.

“Bungalows often offer very light flexible space, which can be used in different ways according to your needs. Carol Peet, managing director of West Wales Property Finders, said: “Ground-floor bedrooms and bathrooms mean there’s no problem with tackling the stairs as you get older or less mobile.”

While they may not be fashionable, the single-level side space of bungalows makes them a sensible choice in later life – ClubPhoto/iStockPhoto

Flats can also offer good lateral living space, although to future-proof the purchase you will need to look for either a ground floor property with stair-free access or a building with a lift.

If you want to live in a traditional house, look for a property that has enough space on the ground floor to add a bathroom suite if necessary, or has a straight, wide staircase with access to a stairlift.

“We have advised clients on several occasions to convert conservatories into garden rooms and to build them in such a way that they can be converted into downstairs bedrooms if required, and a portion of the utility room can be converted into a downstairs bedroom. But be converted into showers and toilets so that they can be built. The house is future-proof,” Ms Peet said.

“It has proven extremely useful over the last 15 years or so.”

Wide doors, which can accommodate a wheelchair, are also worth looking for – no matter what type of property you choose.

all modern cons

Energy efficiency should be a key item on the wish list of any last-time property buyer, as most of us will find our income reducing as we age.

Technology is hard to predict because, undoubtedly, the way we run our homes will look very different in a few decades.

But you can’t go wrong with the basics – good levels of insulation, double or triple glazing, and plenty of natural light.

“Look for something that is as passive as possible – environmentally friendly, heated, space to add solar panels, a ground-source heat pump, all the environmental bells and whistles,” says buying agent Anton Clay of Stack Property Search.

Mr. Clay is also a fan of energy-saving (in all senses of the phrase) gadgets, like wireless thermostats that can be controlled through your phone and front-door cameras.

“Things mean you don’t have to be constantly up and down,” he said.

Homes that are modern, or have been modernized, require less maintenance than older properties, which can be a boon as they age.

Flats are like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you have to get used to paying regular annual or monthly service fees to pay for operating costs and repairs.

On the other hand, you don’t want to be surprised by a shock bill for a new roof when you’re drawing your pension. And having a management company to deal with repairs and a concierge to help with errands can be a special bonus as you age.

walking Tall

If you’re used to being out in the woods, you may appreciate the peace and privacy.

But as you get older, living close to amenities will pay off – long walks to the nearest pub and the need to jump in the car every five minutes will become less attractive.

The pretty market town of Saffron Walden attracts a huge crowd of last time shoppers – CHP

Mr King said many buyers from his country head to the beautiful market town of Saffron Walden.

“Generally they have come from heavily congested rural areas, but they want to be able to walk to Waitrose, go to the market on a Saturday and go out for dinner and drinks in the evening,” he said. Are.”

“Rural villages often do not have the best transport links, very few have shops, and so being able to buy property within walking distance of a market square is usually the main prerequisite for buyers moving to the city.”

Public transportation is an important factor, because at some point you may find yourself dependent on it.

Edward Church, senior director of Strutt & Parker in Canterbury, said: “Buying on a bus route that takes you into the city removes the need to drive and this will prove invaluable as you age “

everyone needs good neighbors

If you’re busy with village life and don’t have reliable family around, Ms Peet recommends preferring a location with some amenities – a village shop, doctors’ surgeries and pubs.

Villages with a good sense of community spirit are less easy to identify – and having helpful friends and neighbors nearby will be even more important.

Ms Peet believes that a busy church, no matter what your religious beliefs, is a good sign.

A well-attended church can be a good sign of a tight-knit and active community – Lankowski/ Alamy Stock Photo

“Villages with well-attended churches usually mean a great sense of community and lots of village activities such as coffee mornings, quizzes and other activities,” he said. “It may seem unnecessary when you’re younger and have a lot of family and social life.

“But for the elderly it can be a lifesaver because they may be alone, and this community provides a huge blanket of support, help and care when needed.”

Mr Church agrees that a friendly local community needs to be part of your calculations.

Research local clubs and groups – you may not be interested in playing bowls and bridge nights right now, but down the road they can provide you with friends and a much-needed link to the outside world.

most hosts

A big problem for many last-time buyers is a deep reluctance to sell a large property and give up hosting Christmas, Easter and other family gatherings.

But Joe Chadwick, director of Strutt & Parker in Windsor, said reducing sleeping space doesn’t have to mean the end of your role as master – or mistress – of the festivities.

Being within walking distance of local amenities is important when it comes to choosing a permanent home – CHP

“It’s often fun to play host, but maybe consider whether it’s worth it for the extra maintenance and operating costs of those extra bedrooms,” he said.

“Having a nice hotel or pub with adjoining rooms gives you the chance to have friends and family over, but doesn’t feel like you’re hanging out in unused rooms.”

the great outdoors

Pottering in the garden is one of life’s great pleasures. But unless you have a budget for gardeners, when some of the more energetic tasks become too much for you, you need to consider manageability.

“A large garden can be extremely attractive when young and energetic,” Ms Peet said. “However, as you get older you may not want to, or be able to, cut hedges and mow lawns forever.”

A better option would be a smaller garden, and you might consider gradually starting to establish raised beds and paved areas with potted plants to keep things easier to manage.

Level gardens will prove a better choice than terraced outdoor spaces, and step-free access from both front and back doors will make life easier to navigate.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com