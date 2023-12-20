Buying This Great Stock at $35 Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 2013

Amazon (AMZN -0.18% ) is one of the world’s most diverse technology organizations. It started as an e-commerce company in 1994 and dominates that industry today. But it has since expanded into other businesses like cloud computing, streaming and digital advertising.

E-commerce remains Amazon’s largest source of revenue, but the company’s diverse performance in many different industries has generated notable gains for investors. In fact, Amazon’s stock has increased tenfold since 2013 alone.

But there’s another technology stock with the potential for tenfold gains in the future. like amazon, C Ltd(SE 0.90%)’s core business is e-commerce, but it also has a large digital entertainment (gaming) segment and a growing digital financial services platform.

C Ltd is valued at just $21.8 billion today, so even with a tenfold increase in its stock price, it would still be worth a fraction of Amazon’s $1.5 trillion market capitalization. That’s why investors might want to put more money into the stock today.

Triple threat in digital economy

The average person spends about 6 hours and 41 minutes online each day. Assuming they sleep eight hours a day, that means they’re in front of a screen for about 30% of their waking hours. Obviously, companies like C Ltd want to meet people where they like to spend their time, so they are investing heavily in digital services.

C Limited’s largest source of revenue is the Shopee hybrid consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer e-commerce marketplace. Since the company is based in Singapore, Shopee has a strong presence in Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan (among others). In fact, according to Statista it has received over 342 million monthly visits throughout 2023, making it the most visited online marketplace in Southeast Asia.

C Limited’s second largest source of revenue is digital entertainment, primarily driven by its Garena game development studio. It is responsible for blockbuster mobile titles like free fire (which has been downloaded over 1 billion times), and Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena serves 544 million users each quarter, but that’s down from a peak of 729 million during the pandemic in 2021. free fire It also lost about 40 million monthly users due to a ban in India due to privacy concerns in 2022, although it is being re-introduced as we speak.

The decline in users is impacting C Limited’s overall revenue, as it means fewer gamers are spending money on Garena titles. But I’ll talk about the financial hit later.

Ultimately, C Money is the driving force behind C Limited’s digital financial services sector. It serves customers as a banking and payments platform, and it also provides financing. It offers people cash loans and buy now, pay later services, and it also provides finance to help merchants grow on Shopee. The digital financial services segment currently contributes only 13% to C Ltd’s total revenue, so it is still quite small.

Sea Limited’s revenue growth is slowing, but that’s by design

When Sea Limited’s stock went public in 2017, management was focused on customer acquisition and sales growth. This strategy continued until 2022, when the macroeconomic environment was affected by rising inflation and interest rates. Consumers around the world have been tightening their belts since then, so C Ltd. had to adjust its priorities.

Now, the company is focusing on making profits by spending significantly less money, which has come at the expense of revenue growth. In fact, as 2023 draws to a close, Wall Street expects C Ltd’s revenues for the full year to hit $12.9 billion, representing only a 4% increase compared to 2022. Here’s how it compares to previous years:

Year Revenue (Billions) Growth (YoY) 2017 $0.55 58% 2018 $1.05 89% 2019 $2.9 178% 2020 $4.4 101% 2021 $10.0 127% 2021 $12.4 25% 2023 (estimate) $12.9 4%

Sea Limited’s revenues grew at a compound annual rate of 86% between 2017 and 2022, so the projected 2023 results are incredibly sluggish. Gaming has been the main bottleneck in the digital entertainment sector with revenues falling by 43% in the first nine months of 2023. On the other hand, e-commerce remained strong with 33% growth.

But there is another reason for the recent weakness in C Ltd’s overall results. The company cut its operating costs by 24% in the first nine months of this year, with sales and marketing expenses (its biggest costs) down by 35%. When C Ltd cuts its expenses so drastically it is difficult to attract new customers and create revenue generating opportunities.

But there is a very positive thing here. In the first nine months of 2023, those moves resulted in net income (profit) of $274 million, a big jump from a net loss of $2.1 billion in the same period in 2022.

Why C Ltd stock is capable of achieving tenfold gains in the long term

As I mentioned, C Ltd is valued at $21.8 billion at the time of this writing. But the company has $6 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet and almost no debt. After demerging, investors are valuing its actual business at around $16 billion.

This is important because – as I talked about earlier – Sea Limited’s revenues are projected to come in at $12.9 billion for 2023. This puts its stock at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of only 1.7 or 1.2. Snatch the cash!

The stock of C Ltd was trading at a P/S ratio of 20 just two years ago. It was extremely prosperous, and I don’t expect it to return to that high level. But Amazon stock is still trading at a P/S ratio of 2.8, making C Ltd. appear incredibly undervalued.

It is highly unlikely that C Ltd’s revenues will return to compound annual growth of 86%. But improving economic conditions in the future may allow the company to once again increase its spending on line items like marketing to boost growth. That said, even if revenue growth averages more than 20%, it could still top $79.8 billion annually in a decade’s time.

If investors gave C Ltd stock a P/S ratio of 2.8 (to match Amazon), that would value the company at $223 billion – more than 10 times what it trades for today.

So, if you’ve missed out on the huge surge in Amazon stock since 2013, buying C Limited stock at the current price of $35 could give you another chance at a tenfold return.

Source: www.fool.com