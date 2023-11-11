Buying these 2 stocks is a good way to avoid a market decline

S&P 500 2023 has been a strong year so far, with the benchmark index delivering a total return of 15% through November 9. However, there are still some potential negative catalysts that could cause a decline in the overall stock market.

If the market declines, some stocks will be in a better position than others. Both of these, in particular, focus on recession-resistant businesses and have certain advantages that should get them through a market crash relatively unaffected.

Recession-Resistant Businesses with Big Profits

For me, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.69%) (BRK.B 0.68%) The obvious answer to the question, “If you owned only one stock during a bear market, what would it be?”

For one thing, Berkshire has a diversified income stream, with more than 60 subsidiary businesses and a stock portfolio worth about $350 billion. Not only that, but most of its big businesses are designed to withstand recessions. For example, GEICO will still collect auto insurance premiums, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy will get paid to provide utilities even in a bad economy.

However, the biggest reason I think Berkshire is an excellent hedge against a market crash is that it has over $157 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. As Warren Buffett has said, Berkshire’s goal is to become a the provider Liquidity in the economy during tough times, and this strategy has served the company well over the years. During the financial crisis, Berkshire was able to make wise investments Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and if another crash were to occur, Berkshire would be in it with more cash than ever. In short, few companies (if any) will be able to not only survive but take advantage of the market crash to the extent that Berkshire can.

A flexible portfolio and cheap valuation

Before we proceed, it is important to acknowledge that realty income (O -0.22%) has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 in 2023. But at the current price, it looks like an excellent hedge against a market crash for a few reasons.

First, when recessions or economic uncertainty occur, some types of businesses perform better than most. For example, businesses that sell things to people need Perform better than businesses that sell things to people want, Businesses that use discount-based models often perform better in bad times when consumers want to save money – here’s why wal-mart (NYSE:WMT) was one of the best performers of the entire stock market during the 2008 market crash. And these are the tenants who occupy the lion’s share of Realty Income’s more than 13,000 properties. Even in tough times, Realty Income has managed to not only survive but also consistently grow its earnings and reward shareholders. In fact, Realty Income has increased its monthly dividend at least once per quarter for more than 25 years.

Second, Realty Income is a beaten stock primarily because of interest rate pressure, not because of anything fundamentally wrong with its business. Its dividend yield is 6.1% which is very safe, and the monthly dividend payments are likely to grow.

Also, keep in mind that realty income is driven primarily by interest rates, but this can work both ways. If a recession or market decline occurs, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates earlier than expected, which would normally be a positive catalyst for real estate investment trusts.

some warnings

First of all, I have absolutely no idea that our stock market will collapse in the next few years – and despite what you may see on TV, neither does anyone else, There are a lot of changes at work, and no one has a crystal ball. However, I own both of these stocks because they are poised to perform well over the long term, no matter what the overall stock market does.

Second, if there is a market decline, it can definitely have an impact stock prices Berkshire and Realty Income. My point is that their respective businesses should survive the recession and are likely to emerge even stronger on the other side. But their share prices can take investors on quite a volatile ride, so be prepared to face some ups and downs.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Matthew Frankel, CFP® holds positions at Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com