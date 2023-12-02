Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it’s exciting to see Affin Investments Limited (JSE:ANI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the date the company determines shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of because any purchases of stock made on or after this date may mean late settlements that are not reflected on the record date. So, if you buy shares of Affine Investments on or after December 6, you will not be eligible to receive the dividend when it is paid on December 11.

The company’s next dividend payment will be R0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R0.41 per share. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Affine Investments stock has a trailing yield of approximately 8.2% on the current share price of ZAR5. We love to see companies pay dividends, but it’s also important to make sure that laying the golden eggs won’t kill our golden goose! We need to look at whether the dividend is covered by earnings and whether it’s growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Affine Investments paid out 108% of its profits as dividends to shareholders last year, suggesting that the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes don’t generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check that the dividend is covered by cash flow. Or not. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (81%) of its free cash flow, which is quite high and could begin to limit reinvestment in the business.

It’s disappointing to see that the dividend wasn’t covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Affin Investments fortunately generated enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly pays more in dividends than its profits, we’d be concerned. Exceptionally few companies are able to consistently pay dividends that exceed their profits.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

When earnings decline, it becomes harder to analyze dividend companies and find them safe. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. Affine Investments’ earnings per share have declined by approximately 31% per year over the last three years.

Given that Affine Investments has only been paying dividends for a year, there isn’t much past history to gain insight from.

to sum it up

Is Affine Investments worth buying for its dividend? It’s never fun to see a company’s earnings per share retreat. Furthermore, Affin Investments is paying out the majority of its earnings and more than half of its free cash flow. It’s hard to say whether the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It’s not that we think Affin Investments is a bad company, but these characteristics don’t typically lead to excellent dividend performance.

So if you are still interested in Affine Investments despite its poor dividend qualities, you should be well aware of some of the risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, We’ve identified 5 warning signs Connecting with and understanding Affine Investments should be part of your investment process.

