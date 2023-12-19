Buying a home has become easier as new home construction sees a stunning boom

Housing starts in November rose 14.8% from the previous month, reaching an annual level of 1.56 million.

The jump came as a surprise, as Wall Street had expected 1.36 million.

The number of completed homes rose 5% to 1.45 million, but permits declined this month.

Housing starts saw an unprecedented 14.8% increase in November compared with the previous month, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

The annual rate rose to 1.56 million last month from October’s revised rate of 1.359 million. Wall Street had expected 1.36 million.

The number of completed homes rose 5% to 1.45 million. Also, permits for new homes declined 2.5% to 1.46 million, broadly in line with expectations, and down 4.1% from a year earlier.

This story is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers. Become an insider and start reading now. have an account? log in.

Bill Adams, Comerica’s chief economist, said, “US housing demand is permanently higher than before the pandemic as people are spending more time at home — the rise of remote work, more home schooling, more introverts looking to find their real life.” blossoming into form, etc.” “As long-term interest rates fall, builders will add more supply to the housing market to meet that demand, which will boost economic growth.”

Meanwhile, mortgage rates continue to fall. Earlier this week, rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell below 7% for the first time since August.

Falling rates coincide with a reversal in homebuilder sentiment. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge on Monday showed the measure rose 3 points to 37, the first rise in five months.

“The housing market appears to have passed peak mortgage rates for this cycle, and this should help drive homebuyer demand in the coming months,” NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said in the release.

Source: www.businessinsider.com