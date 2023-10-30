Buyers have returned to China’s biggest trade fair but orders are still missing

by David Kirton

GUANGZHOU (Reuters) – Foreign buyers returned in force for the autumn round of the world’s biggest trade show, which is headed toward pre-COVID numbers, but Chinese sellers said orders were down as Christmas approaches. remain low, leading some to expect global demand to recover soon.

Organizers said with three days left for the final phase of the Canton Fair, as of Saturday some 157,200 foreign buyers had arrived, gathering at booths spread over 1.5 million square meters (1.8 million square yards), or the equivalent of 280 football fields.

The number of visitors to the spring event increased by 53.6%, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, and surpassed similar attendance figures of 186,000 foreigners who visited in autumn 2019.

“You would never know if COVID had happened,” said David Holmes, a British buyer for the hospitality industry in Britain and North America who has been touring for more than 15 years.

Holmes was searching for glass and ceramic products among thousands of booths selling everything from tents and kitchen worktops to goblin costumes.

Holmes acknowledged, but 2023 was a tough year.

“With inflation coming down, one would hope that things would ease a bit, the current situation would improve and at that time the consumer would get more confidence.

“Right now they want to save the money they have to heat homes and feed families.”

Ten exporters who typically do most of their business in Europe said sales there have fallen by 10% to 30% this year.

Jimmy Chen, Changkuo’s boss, said, “Everyone is affected, because the price of electricity has increased so much, and the war with Russia and Ukraine is still going on, and now with Israel, a lot of people are really scared. ” Group.

Sales have dropped by about a tenth, Chen said, speaking in front of a display of life-size Father Christmas dolls and elves on his company’s shelves.

“We trade a lot with German markets and if they are not strong, Western Europe will feel unstable.”

The most recent trade data showed the decline in China’s exports and imports is gradually slowing, as exports in September fell 6.2% from a year earlier, down from an 8.8% decline in August. .

This trend appears to be supported by an improvement in new export orders in an official factory survey two weeks ago last month, partly due to the peak export shipping season for Christmas products and favorable base effects.

While orders for this upcoming Christmas had dried up, the chain still expected a recovery to the second half of 2024.

Xiao Haicheng of Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware said the maker of Jacuzzis and luxury showers planned to boost sales in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative to make up for a 30% revenue decline in sales in its core market Europe this year. can be compensated. ,

“We have to supplement it somewhere, although we are certainly more optimistic than we were during the pandemic,” he said.

The EU’s trade deficit with China widened to $276.6 billion in 2022 from $208.4 billion a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed.

China’s exports to the EU fell 10.6% to $382.18 billion in the first nine months of 2023, while exports to the United States fell 16.4% to $372.25 billion, official data showed.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Additional reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

