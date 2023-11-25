Buyers around the world turn to bigger cars, erasing the gains from clean technology. EV will help

A new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative shows that the negative impact on climate from passenger vehicles, which is substantial, could have been reduced by more than 30% over the past decade had it not been for the world’s appetite for bigger cars.

Sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, now account for more than half of all new car sales worldwide, the group said, and it’s not alone. The International Energy Agency, using a narrow definition of SUVs, estimates that they account for about half.

These cars have become larger over the years and their cost to the climate has also increased, as carbon dioxide emissions for gas-powered cars are “almost directly proportional to fuel use”. The carbon that goes into the pump comes out of the tailpipe.

According to the International Energy Agency, transportation is responsible for about one-quarter of all climate-warming gases coming from energy, and most of this is accounted for by passenger transportation.

But according to the initiative, a global partnership of clean vehicle groups, if people had continued to buy the same sized cars, the negative environmental impact of SUVs could be reduced by more than a third between 2010 and 2022.

One solution to this could be electric vehicles.

George Parrott, a 79-year-old avid runner who lives in West Sacramento, California, decided to switch to cleaner vehicles in 2004 when he purchased a Toyota Prius hybrid. Since then, he has owned several pure-electric cars, and currently owns both the Genesis GV60 electric SUV and a Tesla Model 3.

“It was all a combination of broader environmental concerns,” he said.

Parrott and his late partner also knew that their area ranked high on the American Lung Association’s list of polluted cities. “We were going to do anything and everything to reduce our air quality impact in the Sacramento area,” he said.

Not all consumers think the same way about energy consumption and environmental benefits, especially in the US, while EV sales made up 15% of the global car market last year, compared to just 7.3% in the US.

Meanwhile, small vehicles or sedans have lost much of their popularity in the American market over the past decade. According to car-buying resource Edmunds, in 2012, sedans accounted for 50% of the U.S. auto retail space, with SUVs at more than 30% and trucks at 13.5%. By 2022, the share of US sedans will fall to 21%, while the share of SUVs will increase to 54.5% and the share of trucks will increase to 20%.

“People don’t want to be limited by space in their car,” said Eric Frehsi, president of the Tamaroff Group of dealerships in southeast Michigan. “Everyone wants a 7-passenger.”

Highway gas mileage for large SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Toyota Sequoia or Nissan Armada is 28, 24 and 19, respectively. But even the most efficient SUVs will be less efficient than sedans because SUVs weigh a lot more. However, one sign of progress is that compact SUVs, such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V (at 35 and 34 highway miles-per-gallon, respectively) now lead the US SUV market, accounting for about 18%. Sales of new vehicles last year.

Greater efforts are also being made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to improve gas-powered vehicle fuel economy and tailpipe emissions. Some of the initiatives may include SUVs, which has the industry excited.

Until recently, if consumers wanted to reduce the impact of their own transportation they had few electric models to choose from. Most of the early electrified car options were sedans, especially in the luxury segment.

More automakers are launching larger EV variants, but they may require even heavier batteries. Lauren MacDonald, CEO of market analysis firm EVAdoption, said environmental aspects will also have to be weighed if SUVs are replaced by EVs. “Electrification alone won’t get us anywhere if we don’t also focus on the weight and efficiency of these vehicles and smaller battery packs,” McDonald said.

The industry is racing to advance battery technology to reduce the size of batteries and the amount of critical minerals needed to make them.

Figures like the Global Fuel Economy Initiative will certainly be relevant at next week’s COP28 UN climate change talks.

