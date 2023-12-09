Buy toys this Christmas that could make you money for years to come

christmas toys

Millennial parents doing Christmas shopping can expect to experience an intense sense of déjà vu this year, as they’re likely to find toys from their childhood that have stood the test of time.

In 2023, the shelves are still filled with Barbies, Star Wars figures, video games, and trading cards.

In the early ’00s, it was much the same – a simple pack of original “Base Set” Pokémon cards sold for £2.40, compared to £3.35 for a pack in 2023.

However, little did the millennials know that enthusiastically tearing into those packages could be their first expensive mistake – an unopened pack of Pokemon cards from that era now sells for over £300.

Indeed, although merchandise-fueled franchises like Star Wars and Pokemon sold countless numbers of figures, trading cards, and video games all those years ago, very few of them survive in perfect condition.

That these franchises have endured over the years shows that the same toys on sale today could be collector’s items in decades to come — but which ones should parents keep an eye on if they’re looking for cash after their kid flies the nest? Looking for?

Telegraph Money asked the experts.

barbie

Barbie enjoying renaissance after Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster – Warner Bros. Pictures

Mattel’s ageless Barbie has been around since the ’60s – 1959, to be specific – so collectors have no shortage of eras to choose from when looking for valuable figures. However, for toy expert Gary Pope of Kids Industries, the real money is in the accessories.

The 1983 “Loving You” Barbie, he explains, “came with a lot of accessories as a kind of gift set”, and “wouldn’t have cost more than £10” upon release.

Naturally, children who happily used – and lost – such items may have unconsciously devalued the toy. Mr Pope estimates that a mint “Loving You” Barbie, with all its accessories intact, would sell for £500 today.

This year, Barbie enjoyed an unexpected renaissance thanks to Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster. However, among the toys associated with the film, it is not Margot Robbie’s “stereotypical Barbie” or even Ryan Gosling’s “Ken”, which will number in the hundreds in the years to come.

Instead, Mr Pope hopes Kate McKinnon’s “Weird Barbie” (£49) will make a splash at a future auction.

He points out that the “inherent paradox” of the toy is that its already obviously distressed, representation of open play, would make it a collector’s item – and that the high price at launch would mean supplies would dwindle faster than cheaper alternatives. Will go.

star wars

Toy expert Gary Pope says Star Wars Lego sets continue to command high value – Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Like Barbie, Star Wars has enjoyed a resurgence following its acquisition by Disney, due to the constant release of new films and series.

In its heyday in the 70s and 80s, Star Wars sold millions of action figures. But for Mr. Pope, the most valuable of them all was not Yoda, or Darth Vader, but Boba Fett.

A prototype “rocket launcher” figure, which came with a spring-loaded weapon, sold for more than $200,000 (£150,000) at an auction in the US last year.

“The way the community has embraced Mandalorian culture is massively prevalent here,” Mr. Pope says. “But Boba was always the best – no one knew this when the original movie launched.”

Mr Pope admits there is “less selection” in today’s offerings, but says Lego sets are consistently high value.

“Also, there’s animatronic Grogu (aka Baby Yoda),” he added. “He has no future beyond The Mandalorian, but it is an exceptionally well-made, reasonably priced toy – and a lot of fun to play with.”

trading cards

Although less popular, another stalwart of the trading card world – Yu-Gi-Oh! – Similar success has been seen for those who have kept their cards in perfect condition.

The original starter deck (£6 in 2002), can now sell for over £1,500 if it is still in its original packaging. First edition copies of the iconic “Dark Magician” card, which came with the deck, sell for up to £50,000 on their own.

Parents who see their child tearing into a packet on Christmas Day would do well to keep an eye out to see if anything of value comes out.

Roy Raftery, managing director of Baldwin’s entertainment division, says: “Pokémon cards have something called ‘full art’, ‘character rares’ and ‘rainbow rares’. The artwork on these cards is large and attractive and very bright, with texture throughout the card – making them very easy to notice.

“For Yu-Gi-Oh! You want to look at Ultra Rare and Secret Rare cards – Ultra Rares are shiny with gold writing, while Secret Rares have a wavy effect on the art and silver writing.

Video game

Gaming in 2023 is even more popular than in the 90s and 00s when the Nintendo 64 was in vogue – Marc Tielemans/ Alamy Stock Photo

As a hobby, gaming is now much more widespread than it was in the 90s and 00s when the Nintendo 64 and the original PlayStation were in vogue, and the production of consoles, cartridges, and CDs has increased to match it.

This means that today’s offerings are unlikely to decrease in supply as quickly as their predecessors, which increased in value.

Mr Raftery explains that the market for used consoles and games grew rapidly during the pandemic. “But the real charm of sealed games is the impression that the game has never been touched or used – it is in perfect condition,” he adds.

“Iconic characters or mascots like Mario, Sonic and Crash Bandicoot have always held high prices because they have the right mix of nostalgia and playability, the games were fun then and are still being played today.”

Physical games may still lose value as gamers turn to downloading them instead. But collectors who want to get some value from the console should look towards limited edition units.

A standard Nintendo Switch costs £250 on Amazon today, but its value is likely to decrease rather than increase, as there are an estimated 128 million of them in circulation.

The model released as a tie-in with the recently released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom costs £50 more, but it’s likely better in the long run as supplies will be limited.

lego

According to the online database Brickset, an estimated 20,358 LEGO sets have been released since the brand’s launch in the 30s, so collectors are spoiled for choice.

Although the sets have always been expensive, their limited production ensures that their value remains intact, says analyst Clay Carey of comparison site CouponFollow.

Mr Carey points out that 90s sets which proved wise investments for those who left them open included sets associated with the early films, such as the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, which now sells for £2,500- Sells for £3,000.

He says, “The common thread is an underlying lack of production numbers or the importance of capturing specific cultural moments in the iconic Lego way.”

“There are affordable sets available today for £50-150 that could trade tenfold or more in 20 years [than] Their retail prices.

Parents looking to make money later would do well to work on licensed sets for popular entertainment tie-ins like Star Wars, Avatar, and Stranger Things, or major LEGO milestones that push the design envelope. Adding further, “such as the 7,000+ piece Titanic set which could be highly collectible”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com