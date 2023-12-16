Buy This Monster Stock Before It Pops The Motley Fool

Sometimes, the best stock is right under your nose. Take Amazon For example, (AMZN 1.73%). Surely, everyone knows about this tech giant and how it has performed over the last two decades. But investing is more about selecting companies based on future performance and not what the company has done in the past.

I don’t think enough investors know about Amazon’s potential and why it could explode even more in 2024.

Amazon has many business segments

Amazon’s biggest business segment may be its online stores, but it’s other, more exciting segments within the company that should be investors’ attention right now.

Section Q3 2023 revenue Growth (YoY) online stores $57.3 billion 7% Third-Party Vendor Services $34.3 billion 20% Amazon Web Services (AWS) $23.1 billion 12% advertising services $12.1 billion 26% Subscription Services $10.2 billion 14% physical store $5.0 billion 6% Other $1.3 billion (3%)

One of the biggest attractions is its growing third-party seller services segment. This shows that Amazon is increasingly becoming a selling service rather than the selling itself. This is a notable change because it means Amazon is no longer responsible for static inventory or finding the latest trends. As many software companies have proven, selling a service rather than a product can be far more profitable.

Another notable segment is its advertising services. It’s Amazon’s fastest-growing segment and, while it’s still growing, it already generates more revenue in a quarter than the tech giant Netflix (Netflix’s Q3 revenue was $8.5 billion). Much of the improvement in Amazon’s profitability this year comes from the rise of this business line.

Among the small disappointments in a strong 2023 for Amazon was its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS’s growth slowed this year as many customers looked to improve the efficiency of their workloads running on AWS servers. Amazon took a long-term view and helped its customers reduce their usage, which slowed its revenue growth. AWS is hoping that this kind of customer service will result in retention of many customers who might otherwise have onboarded, making this a smart move. Looking ahead into 2024, management notes that this trend is beginning to subside and growth is returning to AWS as new workloads come online.

Amazon’s business can be evaluated by parts

With Amazon’s business looking strong in 2024, it got me thinking, “What is Amazon stock really worth?”

Valuing a company with a broad reach like Amazon based on its parts can be a worthwhile exercise, as it can reveal a part of the company that may be undervalued. Value investors like Warren Buffett apply this strategy and it is useful for all types of stocks.

Because Amazon doesn’t disclose how profitable each segment is, I’ll break the business down into four segments, then I’ll value each segment based on its trailing-12-month (TTM) revenue:

Online and physical stores and others Third-Party Vendor Services Amazon Web Services Advertising and Subscription Services

For online and physical stores, like a retailer wal-mart Provides a good comparison. Walmart trades at 0.64 times sales. Third-party vendor services are a little trickier. For comparison, a similar business is Shopify, But there’s a significant premium associated with that stock (it trades at 14 times sales), making comparisons troublesome. However, a significant part of this business is payment processing and fulfillment, making it a mix between businesses paypal And Above, As a result, I would assign a 2x sales ratio to this segment.

AWS will trade like a software stock, so specifying a 10x sales multiple here seems appropriate. Ultimately, advertising and subscription services will demand the same premium meta platform Or AlphabetDue to which the value of that segment will be approximately 6.5 times the sales.

If you multiply the trailing 12-month revenues by these valuations, you will get a value for each segment that looks like this:

Section ttm revenue P/S ratio price Online and physical stores and others $250.6 billion 0.64 $160.4 billion Third-Party Vendor Services $132.7 billion 2 $265.4 billion Amazon Web Services $88 billion 10 $880 billion Advertising and Subscription Services $82.9 billion 6.5 $539 billion

If you add up the valuation for each segment, you get $1.84 trillion, which is 20% more than its current $1.53 trillion market cap.

This exercise shows that Amazon is a stock that is undervalued based on its segment and has upside potential. Also note that this is a conservative estimate as my evaluation of third-party seller services and online stores was on the conservative side.

Going into 2024, the market is going to catch Amazon’s low valuation and I believe this monster stock will have a good year.

Source: www.fool.com