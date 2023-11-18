Buy these 23 stocks to beat the market in 2024

The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates again during this cycle, and Treasury yields have reached their peak.

These are some of the forecasts for 2024 from David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, and his team. His outlook note published on November 15 also shows that he thinks the economy will avoid a recession. This is positive news in the new year and shows that they are more optimistic than other people; The Bloomberg consensus shows a 55% chance of a recession next year.

But that doesn’t mean it’s time to expect a complete market rally or rapid economic growth in the near future. If Goldman’s forecast holds true, expect lower returns, with the S&P 500 seeing a 5% gain by the end of 2024 versus 8%, which is the type of returns historically seen during election years. They expect another 5% gain in 2025.

But no one can predict the future of the market with absolute certainty. So, to leave room for alternative outcomes, Costin envisioned an even more optimistic scenario, in which there would be a rate cut and strong economic growth. If that happens, the S&P 500 could rise 11% next year. On the flip side of that scenario, inflation could remain sticky, keeping rates high for a longer period of time. This could cause the index to fall between 8 to 18% at its peak, the note reads.

Still, investors’ fortunes should not be tied to the overall economy or major indices. If you’re willing to bet on Goldman’s below-average baseline forecast for the year ahead, you can chart a different path by focusing on three main strategies the investment bank hopes to outperform the crowd.

However, these steps are not for the faint of heart. Placing these bets means maintaining those positions through volatility and fear around geopolitical instability, upcoming elections, and trouble in the financial sector due to commercial real estate.

The first strategy is to own quality stocks. Even though Goldman is not expecting a recession, investor pessimism means profitable companies with solid balance sheets and steady sales and earnings growth should outperform their peers.

Goldman’s basket of high-quality stocks includes META (META), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Church & Dwight (CHD), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Truist Financial (TFC), Eleven Health Names of are included. (ELV), Rollins Inc. (ROL), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), American Tower (AMT), and American Water Works (AWK).

The second strategy is not to run away from growth stocks, but be smart, In an economic environment where interest rates are stable and growth is steady, companies with high returns on their capital outperform their peers.

S&P 500 stocks that are in the top third for projected 2025 sales growth and in the top quartile for return on invested capital (ROIC), return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE) include Enphase Energy (ENPH) . ServiceNow (NOW), Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Nvidia (NVDA), Albemarle (ALB), and EQT Corp. (EQT).

The third strategy is to buy the dips in “beaten” cyclical stocks that have fallen out of favor., In other words, don’t listen to the naysayers. The unanimously pessimistic economic outlook means some stocks are already underperforming. But if you agree with Goldman’s view, consider selling to them.

These five Russell 3000 stock picks have market caps over $2 billion and high earnings. Still, their projected sales growth is lower than their 2023 numbers. They are Toro Company (TTC), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Crocs (CROX), and Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Source: www.businessinsider.com