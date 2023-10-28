Buy the Dip in These Overlooked 11%-Yielding Closed-End Funds

Professional vision: woman holding binoculars getty

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. No, I’m not talking about Dickensian London – I’m talking about the mood of investors these days in our favorite high-yield investment, closed-end funds (CEFs).

Those of us who know what to look for in a CEF are finding a rich hunting ground of big dividends. The yield is increasing – our CEF Insider The portfolio averages 10.2% today – and we are still well positioned to book long-term profits due to the large discounts available. (We can thank cautious people investing in CEFs for this – due to worrying media headlines, they have been slow to buy back after the 2022 pullback.)

At the end of the day, the key to creating a high, sustainable income stream in CEFs is to remember these four key pillars of CEF investing:

Price determination dividend stability Management portfolio

Now, I will admit that these are not easy things to keep track of on a regular basis for people who don’t have the time to treat CEF like a full-time job (which is why I launched it). CEF Insider-To do this work for you!)

But tracking pricing is very easy – CEFs update their discounts or premiums to net asset value (NAV, or the value of the holdings in their portfolio) every trading day. And if the market price of the fund is much higher than its NAV, there is a good chance that the CEF will be sold.

What’s surprising is that even though CEFs have been around for over a century, many investors still don’t take the first step. And this is a big opportunity for us!

think about it Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)Which recently – and suddenly – lost almost a quarter of its market value, wiping out its investors’ stakes.

As I write, GOF trades at a small, 30% premium to NAV. premium price It was held a month ago. It was easy to see this coming, so I couldn’t be happier about calling it back in January. The high premium was a serious risk that investors should understand.

Just for fun, I ran this scenario through the Dall-E AI-based image generator, and it portrayed those unfortunate GOF holders as follows:

This is not a table you want to sit at! And this is very easy to avoid: just don’t buy CEFs at huge premiums. Of course, there were other warning signs, too. For example, GOF’s portfolio has one big problem: its duration.

Basically, GOF’s management team has focused on shorter-term bonds at a time when potentially higher interest rates for longer tenures make longer-term corporate bonds more attractive.

A better strategy can be found here PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (PTY), which I’ve mentioned several times this year, after highlighting it in a contrarian outlook article at the end of 2022, when investors were turning bearish on everything. PTY, in purple below, beats GOF, in orange, from the time of that article.

PTY outperformed GOF Ycharts

But look at that blue line rising above the other two. This is another corporate-bond CEF: 11.5%-yielding Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). A CEF Insider Holding, it has overtaken GOF by a huge margin.

Why did this happen?

PTY’s portfolio has focused more on mortgage-backed securities along with the use of bond derivatives to more actively alter the portfolio’s sensitivity to interest rates; GOF doesn’t do this. Meanwhile, AIFs focus on senior loans that were oversold during the pandemic and again in 2022, creating buying opportunities while waiting for a rebound.

Of course, you don’t need to dig into these portfolios to the obsessive detail that I do. Look at the GOF’s premium (top chart below) compared to the AIF’s discount (bottom chart). The appeal of AIF is quite clear:

aif discount nav Ycharts

Which brings me back to PTY, which also has a very high premium—21%, as I write. It’s a risky play for its 11.6% yield, until you remember what made PTY (in purple below) one of the best-performing corporate-bond funds (not just CEFs) in the world for several years. Has happened. GOF, for its part, has not kept pace.

PTY Buy and Hold for the Long Term Ycharts

Buying PTY here is definitely a risky but potentially profitable trade. But there are also investments that give you a good night’s sleep with AIFs, and this is clearly our strong preference for long-term income and upside potential. Of course, the key is the discount: we plan to ride it out as we do, booking profits, then selling well before the risk of a GOF-like decline arises.

