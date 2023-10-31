Buy Rating for Apple: Implications of M3 Chip Innovation and Strategic Pricing on Future Performance – TipRanks.com

Technology giant Apple ( AAPL – Research Report ) got another look from Wall Street analysts today. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani is neutral on the stock and has a price target of $210.00.

Amit Daryanani has given Apple’s stock his buy rating due to a combination of several factors. A major reason behind their decision is the recent unveiling of Apple’s innovative M3 series chips. These chips, which are at the heart of Apple’s MacBook Pro and iMac lines, are based on advanced 3nm technology and offer significant improvements in terms of speed and performance. Specifically, the M3 series CPUs are said to be 35-50% faster than their M1 predecessors. Additionally, the upgraded chips include major GPU upgrades, capabilities like ray tracing and mesh shading, which are critical for high-resolution virtual videos.

Furthermore, analysts appreciate Apple’s strategic pricing and product differentiation. The new MacBook Pro line, refreshed with M3 series chips, retains the previous design but is now available in three chip variants – M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max – and starts at a lower retail price. However, the 16-inch models remain at the same price point. The new 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip is twice as fast as its 21-inch predecessor and retains the previous design and price. In Daryanani’s view, these enhancements, combined with Apple’s strong market position and brand reputation, are likely to add incremental freshness and positively contribute to the company’s performance.

Daryanani covers the technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple, Ciena and NetApp. According to TipRanks, Daryanani has an average return of 10.2% and a success rate of 58.11% on recommended stocks.

Apple Inc. Designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. It also provides a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and AirPods. The Services segment includes AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services like Apple Card and Apple Pay. Advertising and licensing services. The company was founded on April 1, 1976, by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

