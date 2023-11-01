Buy Now, Pay Later Platform Tabi Secures $200M in Series D Funding at $1.5B Valuation | techcrunch

Over the past year and a half, many startups have faced valuation cuts as funding from VCs has reduced in an environment of rising interest rates. In this context, fintechs, particularly buy now, pay later companies that serve Western customers, including Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna, have faced challenges in public and private markets. Nevertheless, Tabi, a platform that provides BNPL services to customers in the Middle East, is currently thriving.

Tabi, which was previously headquartered in Dubai but is now based in Riyadh, has raised $200 million in its Series D funding round, giving it a valuation of $1.5 billion. This establishes the shopping and financial services app as the first fintech startup unicorn in the Gulf, underscoring its substantial growth and market importance in the way customers shop and pay.

This comes less than a year after Tabi’s $58 million Series C round led by Sequoia Capital India and STV, both of which participated in this recent Unicorn round. Existing investors such as Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures and Arbor Ventures joined. Additionally, new backers include leading investor Wellington Management, one of the world’s top independent investment management firms, and growth equity investor Bluepool Capital.

“We have seen pretty incredible growth in the last year. And along with that, we have seen a lot of interest from investors and I think there has always been value in the BNPL model. “Despite seeing challenges with the model in other markets, there was interest in understanding why this market is different and why we have grown profitably,” Hossam Arab, founder and CEO of TechCrunch, about the company’s growth and investor interest. he said.

“We explored various discussions with interested parties and many of the investors who came forward already have investments in this model in other markets. For us, it made sense to raise capital at this time. We see this as potentially the last round of capital that we will raise before the IPO. And we brought in investors who have public markets expertise.”

The Arab statement highlights three important parts. First, Tabi, which has raised more than $950 million in equity and debt, achieved profitability, a challenge for its peers globally. Although specific information about Tabi’s profitability was not disclosed, Arab said the startup has experienced a three-fold increase in revenue. He attributes Tabi’s profitability to operating in a market where the structure aligns with the economics of running a BNPL model.

Tabi works with over 30,000 brands such as Adidas, Amazon, H&M and Shein and the 10 largest retail groups in the MENA region to provide BNPL services at checkout and in-store to over 10 million users in Saudi Arabia, UAE . And Kuwait. Despite launching several years later than platforms like Afterpay and Affirm, Tabi has a substantial customer base, roughly equal to Afterpay’s 16 million and Affirm’s 14 million active users, but still dwarfs Klarna’s massive 150 million. The customer base is quite small.

However, unlike the United States and Europe, where BNPL providers often operate at losses, Tabi claims to be profitable in the GCC region. This may be possible for many reasons. While e-commerce penetration is relatively moderate in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (8% and 15% respectively), consumers have limited access to credit options. As a result, BNPL serves as an important source of credit; While this is seen as a convenience in developed markets with abundant credit options, it is a necessity for many consumers in the Middle East and, by extension, the Gulf.

Tabi attracts two different customer segments. The first is driven by low credit card penetration in markets such as Saudi Arabia, where only about 15% of the population has credit cards (in the UAE, this number is about 40%, but in the overall GCC region, about 10%). The second includes customers who find Tabi’s tokenized payment method convenient. In many cases, Tabi is the first and only credit source for both volumes. Thus, the startup’s unique market position has led to solid payments performance as consumers value maintaining access to credit, thereby addressing concerns related to impulsive spending and unsustainable debt caused by BNPL services.

“Buy now, pay later does not help markets when it comes to credit on customers. This is an additional burden on these consumers. The regulations for those markets aren’t there yet, and affordability needs to remain a factor when examining buy now, pay later providers,” Arab said. “However, in our markets, these are two factors that help. One, there is no excessive burden and pressure on consumers. And two, regulations have come into the market a long time ago. For example, Saudi Arabia already has a BNPL permit. To add, a key factor we address is to check the ability of customers to pay so that we are not able to lend to consumers who are not able to borrow.

A market must have large e-commerce penetration, low to moderate credit card penetration, and high consumer purchasing power before Tabi enters the market. This explains its exit this February from Egypt, a market it entered six months ago. Although Tabi cited macroeconomic reasons, Egypt has a smaller e-commerce market and penetration than Tabi’s more major markets; Furthermore, the purchasing power of consumers there is low and the country’s credit system (due to the low credit penetration market at 4%) is not as efficient as that of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to check consumers’ credit scores or loan history. . Despite its exit, Arab says Tabi could re-enter the Egyptian market if the startup starts to see promising signs with the e-commerce opportunity.

Saudi Arabia remains Tabi’s largest market, representing 80% of its customer base and contributing the lion’s share of its annual transaction volume of more than $6 billion. These figures, along with preparations for its IPO on the Saudi Stock Exchange, have influenced the fintech’s choice to expand its presence in its largest market and relocate its headquarters from Dubai to Riyadh. However, the exact timeline of this listing on Tadawul remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, in its second-largest market, where it launched the Tabi card last year in the UAE for customers to make in-store purchases, more than 4,000 stores now adopt the payment method, adding up to 20% of the platform’s total volume. Contributes more than 10% (it was 10%) in January. The company also recently launched Tabi Shop, showcasing over 500,000 products from thousands of brands to help shoppers find and track the best products and deals in one place.

Arab says the startup plans to invest more extensively in its existing markets by offering customers additional products that enhance their financial well-being. This includes introducing different credit options that extend Tabi’s reach beyond its network and expanding the product offering to include a wider range of financial services such as payments and savings.

“Taaby has created a new industry and is changing the way people consume and pay in MENA,” said Abdulrahman Tarbazouni, Founder and CEO of STV, who has been an investor in Taaby since its Series A round. “Hossam and the team built an iconic enterprise that is a reference model in terms of both discipline and disruption; Two things that are hard to break together. We are excited to see Tabi become an integral part of the Saudi fintech landscape, driving growth and empowering the wider economy.

