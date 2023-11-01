Buy Now, Pay Later Part II

Closeup image of a woman holding a credit card and selecting for use getty

I first placed Affirm Holdings (AFRM) in the danger zone in October 2021, reiterated my bearish opinion on the stock several times, and named it a zombie stock in September 2022.

Since my original report AFRM is down 81% while the S&P 500 is down 1%, but the stock is up 90+% year-to-date (YTD), this movement is not tied to reality. With recent confirmation, so far Undisclosed SEC investigation Recent findings from the ongoing and New York Fed show that “people who have low credit scores and have unmet credit needs make up a disproportionate share of all buy now, pay later (BNPL) users”. , the stock looks increasingly overvalued. I believe the company cannot meet its future cash flow expectations implicit in its stock price.

Confirm Holdings’ stock could fall further based on:

Revenues are not growing fast enough to cover operating expenses,

Margin pressure and increasing cash losses,

unprofitable business in a profitable industry and

Stock valuation suggests Affirm will grow gross merchandise volume (GMV) to about half that of Amazon

Current GMV.

Figure 1: Confirm outperformance in short form from 10/4/21 to 9/29/23

AFRM performance from January 2021 New Constructions, LLC

what is working

Affirm has successfully grown revenues, which have increased year-on-year (YoY) every year since fiscal 2019 (the earliest data available in my system). The company aims to increase its GMV from $2.6 billion in FY2019 to $20.2 billion in FY2023, a 6.7x increase. Additionally, the company’s active users grew from 2 million to 16 million in the same period, a 7x increase.

While top-line growth has certainly been impressive, the company hasn’t made any progress on the bottom-line, as I’ll detail in the “What’s Not Working” section below.

what is not working

confirmation remains unprofitable

Affirm’s net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) declined from -$124 million in FY2019 to -$1.1 billion in FY2023. Affirm’s NOPAT margin fell from -47% to -69%, while its ROIC declined from -18% to -39%. Same period.

The falling NOPAT and ROIC highlight Affirm’s inefficient business model and lack of rationality in the YTD stock price movement.

Figure 2: Confirmed Revenue and NOPAT from FY 2019 to FY 2023

AFRM Revenue and NOPAT New Constructions, LLC

Zombie Stocks Are Inherently Risky

Companies with rapidly declining cash reserves are risky investments in any market. These risks are greater when the cost of raising capital increases. When I first called Affirm a zombie stock, I noted that it had just 10 months until it ran out of cash. Cash burn increased in FY 2023. However, Affirm was able to raise new capital and lengthen its runway. In fiscal 2022, the company issued $1.7 billion in convertible senior notes for “general corporate purposes” and to finance “future growth plans.”

Based on FY23 free cash flow (FCF) burn, Affirm now has a 21-month runway to end-September 2023, totaling -$1.1 billion. More details in Figure 3. The fact is that, without significant improvements in operations, Affirm will run out of cash or have to raise expensive new capital.

Figure 3: Affirm has a short runway to avoid bankruptcy

AFRM Zombie Stock Statistics New Constructions, LLC

*As of 6/30/23

** To calculate “months until bankruptcy” I divided TTM FCF expenditures, excluding acquisitions, by 12 to get monthly cash burn. Then I divide the reported cash and equivalents and long-term investments in the most recent 10-K by the monthly cash expenditures.

Confirm fast cash burn

Affirm’s FCF has been negative on both an annual and quarterly basis in every year of my model. From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2023, Affirm generated a cumulative $3.8 billion in FCF, excluding acquisitions. In fiscal year 2023, the company’s cash burn sits at -$1.1 billion.

Figure 4: Affirm’s cumulative free cash flow: FY 2020 to FY 2023

AFRM FCF burn from 2020 New Constructions, LLC

competition is more profitable

Affirm’s competitive position relative to competitors has deteriorated since my last report, as competitors introduce their own installment payment plans and other similar offerings. The company’s profitability is still the worst compared to all its competitors in my coverage world. In FY 2023, Affirm’s ROIC fell to an all-time low of -39%.

According to Figure 5, Affirm’s NOPAT margin, invested capital change, and ROIC are all below competitors such as Discover Financial (DFS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Mastercard.

Block(SQ), Paypal

and many more.

Figure 5: Confirm Profitability Vs. Competitors: TTM

AFRM profitability vs peers New Constructions, LLC

Costs are still growing faster than revenues

In Affirm’s quest to take market share, it has adopted a growth at all costs approach, resulting in the extremely negative margins mentioned above. Since fiscal 2019, Affirm’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 57%. However, as Figure 6 shows, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, and technology and data analysis costs have all increased rapidly.

The situation is also not getting better. In FY23, S&M, G&A, and T&DA grew by 20%, 2%, and 47%, respectively, while revenue grew by 18%.

Total operating costs reached 176% of revenues in FY2023, up from an already high 148% of revenues in FY2019.

Figure 6: Confirm expenditure growth from 2019

AFRM Expenditure Increase New Constructions, LLC

Current pricing shows Affirm’s GMV has reached almost half of Amazon’s GMV

Below, I use my reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) model to analyze the future cash flow expectations implicit in Affirm’s stock price. Affirm’s stock is priced as if the business will significantly improve profitability and also generate about half the GMV of Amazon, a feat that is highly unlikely. I also present additional DCF scenarios to highlight the downside risk to the stock if Affirm fails to achieve these overly optimistic expectations.

To justify its current price of $20/share, my model shows Affirm would have to:

Immediately increase NOPAT margin to 11% (Goldman Sachs’ TTM NOPAT margin vs Affirm’s -69% NOPAT margin in FY 2023) and

28% growth in revenues (1.6x revenue growth in FY2023 and above the projected industry growth rate through 2030) compounded annually by FY2031.

In this scenario, Affirm’s revenue in fiscal year 2031 would reach $11.4 billion, or 7 times more than the company’s fiscal year 2023 revenue. In this scenario, Affirm’s NOPAT would also reach $1.3 billion in FY2031, while the company’s NOPAT in FY2023 would be -$1.1 billion.

If I assume Affirm maintains a GMV rate per share of less than 8% (equivalent to fiscal 2023, less than 9% in fiscal 2022), this scenario implies Affirm’s GMV is equivalent to $145 billion in fiscal 2031, Which is also 7 times the financial year of Affirm. 2023 GMV.

For context, Amazon (AMZN) had 2022 (calendar year) US GMV of $368 billion. In other words, Affirm would need to generate about half the GMV of Amazon to justify its current valuation.

I am still, if not even more, skeptical about any ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) company achieving such high trading volumes, especially given the intense competition in the market. Huge improvement is taking place. Also, keep in mind, the number of companies growing revenue more than 20% over such a long period of time is also “incredibly rare,” making expectations for Affirm’s share price even more unrealistic.

There is a downside of more than 57% if the unanimous increase is realized

If I accept confirmation:

Improves NOPAT margin immediately to 6% (2% NOPAT margin of 3x block) and

Revenue increases above consensus estimates in fiscal years 2024 (19%), 2025 (23%), and 2026 (25%), and

Revenue grows at a compound annual growth rate of 26% (projected industry growth) till FY 2031

Today the stock would be worth just $9/share – a 57% decline from the current price.

This scenario implies that Affirm generates revenues of $8.6 billion in fiscal year 2031, which would be 5.4 times its TTM revenues. In this scenario, Affirm would also generate $551 million in NOPAT in fiscal year 2031, when the company has not recorded a single year or quarter with positive NOPAT.

There is a decline of more than 79% if margins are limited due to competition

Finally, if I assume confirmation:

Immediately improve NOPAT margins to 4% (the block’s highest ever margin) by FY 2031,

Revenue grows at consensus rates in fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026

Thereafter revenue increases by 20% each year till FY 2031

Today the stock would be worth just $4/share – a 79% discount to the current price. This scenario still shows Affirm generating $7.2 billion in revenue in FY2031 (more than 4.5x TTM revenue) and $288 million in NOPAT (compared to -$1.1 billion in FY2023).

Figure 7 compares Affirm’s implied future NOPAT to its historical NOPAT under these scenarios. I also include the TTM NOPAT for Shopify (SHOP) and Block (SQ) for reference.

Figure 7: Confirmed Historical and Implied NOPAT: DCF Valuation Scenarios

AFRM DCF vested NOPAT New Constructions, LLC

The stock is still not worth $1

Each of the above scenarios assumes that Affirm grows revenues, NOPAT and FCF without increasing working capital or fixed assets. This assumption is highly unlikely, but allows me to create a best-case scenario that reflects the high level of expectations inherent in the current valuation. For context, Affirm’s invested capital has increased by 43% annually since fiscal 2019. If I assume Affirm’s invested capital grows at the same rate as in the DCF scenarios above, the downside risk is even larger.

Given that the performance needed to justify its current price is overly optimistic, I dig deeper to see if Affirm is worth buying at any price. The answer is no.

The company has total debt outstanding of $52 million, has $229 million outstanding in employee stock option liabilities, and has no excess cash. Affirm’s economic book value, or no growth value, is -$28/share. In other words, I don’t think equity investors will ever see $1 of economic earnings under normal operations, which means the stock price today would be $0.

Disclosure: David Trainor, Kyle Guske II, Italo Mendonca and Hakan Salt do not receive any compensation for writing about any specific stock, sector, style or theme.