Buy now-pay later company Sezzle to delist from Australian stock exchange, focus on Nasdaq

Buy now-pay later company Sezzle Inc. will be fully traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange starting next week, the company said.

During an investor call late Wednesday, Sezzle leaders said the company plans to delist from the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The move – expected to become official on Monday – comes just months after its debut on the Nasdaq market was temporarily halted.

The company’s stock stopped trading on the ASX on Wednesday.

Sezzle, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, went public on the ASX in 2019.

“We listed there because investors understood our business model earlier than U.S. investors,” Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim said in an interview Thursday. “It helped us connect with investors who believed in what we were trying to achieve and it helped fuel business growth over that period of time.”

In Australia, buy now–pay later shopping, during which customers pay in installments on purchases ranging from groceries to furniture, is more widely used than in the United States.

But splitting trading between the ASX and Nasdaq costs more money, dilutes the company’s liquidity in both markets and presents the company with competing regulations, Youakim said.

“Our entire business is here in North America,” he said. “Simplifying makes a lot of sense to us.”

Sezzle opened on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on August 17, but after its stock surged 258% in two hours, trading was halted because there were not enough common shares available due to the shares being tied to the ASX.

Nasdaq allowed Sezzle to resume trading in September. The number of publicly available shares of Sezzle common stock eligible for trading in the United States has increased, the company said.

Sezzle said it earned $1.3 million in its third quarter from July to September, its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. Sezzle’s subscriber base has grown to 230,000 from about 190,000 at the end of July.

This summer, Sezzle launched its Pay Anywhere subscription service, which allows members to use their virtual cards online or in-store for a cost of $17.99 per month plus payments through their mobile app. Its premium $12.99 per month membership offers buy now-pay later through hundreds of vendors like DoorDash and Lowe’s.

Buy now-pay later services are expected to become more mainstream this holiday season in the United States as shoppers look for ways to buy gifts on a budget. Adobe expects online holiday sales in the US this holiday season to reach approximately $222 billion, up about 5% from last year, thanks in part to buy now-pay later ( BNPL). BNPL is expected to raise $17 billion Online spending to increase by 17% by 2022.

Sezzle and other buy now-pay later providers are a safer and more responsible alternative to credit cards during the holidays because customers can’t continue borrowing if they don’t make their payments, Youakim said.

“Our big focus during the holiday period is really to make sure we offer our customers a responsible range,” he said.

