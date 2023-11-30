Buy alert for these 6-15% yields: Little-known indicator is too optimistic

thitrisarmaksaat

Recent changes in the monetary policies of central banks around the world indicate that the Federal Reserve may soon move towards cutting interest rates. In this article, we’ll look at this indicator along with several other indicators to explain why we believe the Federal Reserve is moving from rate hikes to rate cuts and that this could be a very concerning move for some of our top high yield How to send fast indicators. Stock picks of the moment.

Why are central banks cutting interest rates?

Central banks of various countries are cutting interest rates mainly in response to economic challenges such as slow growth, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties. Furthermore, the fact that more central banks are now cutting interest rates rather than raising them is a strong signal that the global economy has shifted its priority to avoiding a severe economic recession rather than fighting inflation.

Weak Chinese economic data in particular is raising concerns of a global recession. For example, the recent decline in Chinese venture capital funding, as highlighted by a 30% decline in the first ten months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, reflects deepening economic uncertainties that are undermining investor confidence. Still working. The contraction in China’s venture capital activity, which includes substantial investment in sectors such as semiconductor and electric vehicle manufacturing, is indicative of broader issues such as challenges posed by strict pandemic measures, regulatory crackdowns on the private sector and, especially, rising geopolitical tensions. With the United States. Given that China’s economy is highly interconnected with other major economies and accounts for 17.1% of total global venture capital deal value, that underlines the potential impact of its economic slowdown on global markets.

As a result, it should not be surprising that China’s central bank has recently cut interest rates in an effort to encourage borrowing and spending, which should in turn support economic growth. Another way that cutting interest rates can boost economic growth in China and other countries is that it makes its currency less attractive to foreign investors (due to the lower interest rate yield on savings in that currency. ). Therefore its exports have become more competitive in the global market.

Why might global rate cuts force the Fed to do this?

Given the interconnectedness of the world’s major economies – and especially the politically sensitive balance of trade between the US and China – moves by China and other economies to cut interest rates would likely prompt the Federal Reserve to do so soon. Will force you.

Furthermore, if U.S. interest rates remain high for too long, its businesses may not be able to compete in many important international markets, slowing the rate at which our economy operates and potentially worsening a mild recession. Gives, because there are huge variations in it. Interest rates can destabilize capital flows and cause exchange rate instability.

In fact, the Federal Reserve has recently taken an increasingly dovish stance on interest rates, given that it has kept interest rates steady in recent meetings and some of the rhetoric coming from its committee members such as Governors Waller and Bowman . This changing sentiment has sent the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) higher and 10-year Treasury yields lower. Moreover, leading investors like Bill Ackman believe that the Fed may cut rates in the first quarter of 2024.

Buy Alert for these 7-15% yields

To take advantage of this expected change in US interest rates in the near future, we are focusing our portfolio on stocks of quality businesses whose valuations have declined due to rising interest rates despite their underlying fundamentals remaining strong. Is. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates sharply to avoid a recession we are increasingly focused on businesses with defensive business models.

The S&P has performed quite well over the 2022-2023 rate hike cycle, largely due to an AI-driven surge in its biggest technology stocks. For example, utilities (XLU), REITs (VNQ), and yield companies have experienced significantly underperformance over that period due to the long-term high interest rate story. As a result, we believe a sharp decline in interest rates could reverse this trend, leading to massive outperformance for these beaten-down names. The outperformance relative to the broader market will be even more pronounced in a recession, as many of the most beaten-down names in these sectors are also recession-resistant. Here are some of our favorite picks right now, in order of increasing risk:

Realty Income (O) stock is a low-risk investment based on its highly defensive triple-net lease REIT business model and A- credit rating. It has a large, well-diversified and highly defensible business model, as well as a strong balance sheet. O has a very impressive track record of increasing its monthly dividend payments every year for more than a quarter of a century. This along with delivering exceptional total return outperformance makes it an attractive buy at valuations not seen since the COVID-19 crash and a dividend yield of around 6%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (BIPC) stock is a little riskier than O due to its more aggressive use of leverage and value-add and capital recycling-dependent approach to creating value for shareholders. However, it is backed by one of the leading global alternative asset managers in Brookfield (BN) (BAM), and has a diversified portfolio of high-quality and beautiful defensive infrastructure assets. It also has a solid balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating and a stellar track record of delivering exceptional outperformance as well as growing its distributions at high single digit CAGR for over a decade. As a result, this provides investors with a very attractive opportunity to buy at a near 6% yield and a stock price ~30% below its 52-week high.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is by far the riskiest investment in this group, given its lack of an investment-grade credit rating. However, if the investment thesis works out it could potentially double or even triple over the next few years, paying 15.1% and increasing the dividend yield. As a renewable energy producer with decades-long power purchase agreements with investment-grade counterparties and an A-rated parent in NextEra Energy (NEE), NEP is well-positioned to weather the downturn. However, the bigger risk facing the NEP right now is that it has a wall of convertible debt, equity and corporate debt that will come in the coming years. With interest rates at elevated levels and its stock price trading at very low levels, the market is concerned that NEP’s cost of capital will increase, leading to a dramatic decline in cash available for distribution and forcing the board to cut the dividend. It will have to happen. However, NEP’s board has recently signaled confidence in the company’s prospects by increasing its latest dividend and management continues to guide for a 5-8% dividend CAGR through 2026, up from the company’s current yield of 15.1%. Quite remarkable for. Additionally, management plans to finance empowered projects with project-level debt and/or tax equity, thus preserving CAFD to pay down debt and helping finance attractively priced dropdowns. . Additionally, the company’s recent successful sale of its STX pipelines to Kinder Morgan (KMI), which enables it to exit the vast majority of its CEPFs by 2025, has meaningfully reduced the risk profile, Although it is still high. Thus, the company’s future largely depends on its upcoming debt refinancing, remaining convertible equity and debt maturities, and Mead Pipeline’s ability to manage sales without reducing its dividend. If interest rates do indeed fall meaningfully over the next few years, this could give NEP the breathing room it needs to deal with these issues and cause its share price to bounce back from ~$23 to its previous level of ~$70 , which would result in the stock price tripling. In a very short period of time.

Investor Takeaway

Although rarely noticed, the shift toward rate cuts in the monetary policies of global central banks suggests a potential shift from rate hikes to cuts for the U.S. economy, which could lead to higher-yielding stocks. Offers very bullish prospects for those who have been badly beaten. By increasing interest rates.

To take advantage of this expected trend shift, our portfolio’s emphasis is increasingly on businesses with strong fundamentals and defensive characteristics, but that have seen their stock prices decline in response to rising interest rates. As a result, we expect that – especially in a recessionary scenario – these high-yield stocks (such as O, BIP and NEP) will generate significant total return outperformance for our portfolio compared to the broader market.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

Source: seekingalpha.com