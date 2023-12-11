Busting three common myths about entrepreneurship and the 'midweek lunch'

A social media narrative has re-emerged around Mahan’s resignation. Maybe it got reactivated because of the 19-year-old’s graduation and her viral video a while back, but we’re [or still?] Feeling rebellious against the traditional 9-5 grind. This is particularly supported by younger generations, Gen Z and Millennials, who are clamoring that traditional work hours are simply getting in the way of their ability to make a living. As entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners, it’s important to critically examine this narrative and address three common misconceptions encountered by anyone thinking of taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

Dangerous illusion of better options

Just try opening your social media feed and not meet an expert telling you how to make huge income with less work. Come on, I will wait. Then there’s the simple Instagram story or reel of mid-week lunch with friends by business owners and bam! The seeds are sown. 9-5 sucks.

It would seem that the easy self-employed lifestyle presents alternative employment as a natural better option than the 9-5 routine. Even if there are some mythical superheroes who have sold millions of dollars worth of digital products or left shipping products for nothing, and even if you have your own tight schedule to run Sometimes there are benefits too, so its portrayal has created a major misconception that by simply choosing a business and executing on it, you will soon be back at the pool side looking at the Shopify notification role.

The truth is that no matter which career path you choose, these options are not inherently better; They are just different. Flexible schedules, remote work, and the allure of entrepreneurial activities may be tempting, but they come with their own set of challenges and uncertainties. Challenges such as working on public holidays, nights and weekends when you are sick and tired. All this happens while you’re not actually getting paid.

Entrepreneurship is not a shortcut to an easy life; It’s a different path with its own unique obstacles.

autonomy over laziness

Now, the crying 19-year-old girl and her comment section supporters are back at her. Not surprisingly, the response of anyone who dares to challenge the age-old traditional work structure, no matter the reason for the challenge, is that they do not appreciate the value of a hard day’s work, Or they don’t have what it takes to achieve. Further, or that these younger generations are simply lazy.

This oversimplification fails to recognize the real desire for autonomy, which I believe is the undercurrent of the workforce revolution.

In a world where outside influences constantly shape our opinions and actions, the desire to forge an independent path is not rooted in laziness but in the pursuit of self-reliance.

After interviewing over 100 small business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and startup founders, this recurring theme emerged – the pursuit of autonomy. The need to escape the monotony of being told what to do and what to think has become a powerful driving force. It is a call for more critical thinking and action without outside influence, a rarity in a world saturated with information.

valued value

Drunken Christmas parties and vacations for your birthday are no longer an acceptable compromise for shopping for a cause whose purpose is to make the company make more money than it did the year before.

If we have to work, which all generations know is a necessity in this economically driven world, we want it to be valuable.

Yes, this value may be partly to gain some degree of control over our financial future and lifestyle structures that can be achieved through the path of self-employment, but often it is more about doing better and being positive in and of itself. The desire to make an impact results in a sphere of influence. To leave a legacy we can be proud of.

The Heart of Entrepreneurship: Autonomy and Meaningful Work

The real motivation behind leaving the security of a 9-5 job or embarking on an entrepreneurial journey is the desire to engage in more meaningful work. Many of us have spent years devoting our time and energy to corporate goals that, in the grand scheme of things, may not contribute anywhere significantly. Entrepreneurs are driven by the vision of making a meaningful impact not only on their lives but also on the world around them.

The essence of this change lies in the search for work that is consistent with personal values ​​and makes a positive contribution to society.

Ali Kilali, founder of Workpants, a career counseling business, understands it from both sides:

“Many of the people we work with are excited about the prospect of starting their own enterprise. They’re not attracted to this entrepreneurial path because they’re looking for an easier path, they’re actually searching for more agency, meaning, and alignment in their careers. And it comes from a lot of hard work indeed – but on their terms.

Adapting to Reality: You Quit One Job and Take at Least 7 Jobs

Contrary to the perception that entrepreneurship offers freedom from the rigors of the 9-5, the reality is that it presents a different set of challenges. Entrepreneurs find themselves playing every role we can think of – sometimes, all at once.

When asking for advice on how to make the leap from steady employment to entrepreneurship, the message should be clear: Be prepared for a journey that will be completely different from your expectations.

Aspiring entrepreneurs must distinguish between inspiration and misinformation in our hyper-connected, distracting digital world. The entrepreneurial journey is not a guaranteed path to wealth, simplicity, or time. Whoever is selling you that dream is simply looking for your business to finance their business. Instead, it is a tough campaign that requires flexibility, adaptability and a genuine passion for the work.

This journey demands not only commitment to the business but also dedication to personal development. The process of building and maintaining a business increasingly becomes a profound learning experience, shaping both the entrepreneur and the enterprise.

Kim Kearton is the creator and host of the Small Business Podcast, unemployed and scared,

