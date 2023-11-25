Busted: Key investor of Trump's Truth Social sued for sexual misconduct

Patrick Walsh — an entrepreneur who provided more than $6 million in startup funding for former President Donald Trump’s Truth social platform — is being sued by two former employees of his gym.

According to the Daily Beast, which interviewed both plaintiffs, Walsh began acting inappropriately at TMPL Lexington, a 24,000-square-foot gym and spa complex in Manhattan. Walsh reportedly asked Taryn Baldwin, employed as a personal trainer, to train her. She was reportedly hesitant to say no because Walsh was the CEO. Then, he began touching her during training sessions, sending her daily messages and demanding “everyone special” from her. [her] Hot pictures.”

“She made the conversation awkward very quickly,” Baldwin said.

At one point, Walsh invited Baldwin to his brother’s apartment for a “strategy session”, although Walsh reportedly diverted from work-related topics soon after his arrival and suggested the two watch a movie. At the time, Baldwin alleged that Walsh “did it” and started kissing her without her consent. Walsh said the lawsuit then “reached into his hands [Baldwin’s] Took off my clothes and tried to pull down my pants.”

“It was zero to 100,” Baldwin said. Animal,

Walsh is also accused of having an inappropriate relationship with TMPL Lexington employee Megan Lang, who said she was “stonewalled, retaliated against, and financially manipulated” by her former boss between 2021 and 2023. Lang was initially appointed as the gym’s “brand director”. in 2021, a month after meeting Walsh, who was a promotion from his previous roles as a cycling instructor and personal trainer at the gym. Lange said she initially rejected Walsh’s advances, but then eventually began a secret relationship with him, which she said was filled with “secrets, gaslighting, and emotional manipulation”.

In a conversation about the gym’s branding, Lange’s lawsuit states that Walsh wanted TMPL Lexington to have “sexy imagery and for the gym to be filled with ‘hot ass girls’ because according to him, that’s why men join gyms. And he “said several times” that he did not want TMPL gyms to become ‘gay gyms.’” Despite Lang going to HR about Walsh’s inappropriate messages to Baldwin and other issues, she was “reprimanded and “Ignored.” He was ultimately ousted from his leadership role in September 2022.

“It’s not illegal to have a bad boyfriend,” Lang points out. Animal, “What he did goes way beyond that. They impacted my career, my well-being, and my professional reputation, and there must be accountability for that, as well as accountability for those who enable them.

