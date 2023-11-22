Busta Rhymes unveils 44kg weight loss after lifestyle overhaul

Busta Rhymes has revealed his body transformation after losing 44 kilograms and swapping his belly for a six pack.

The legendary rapper 51, showed off the incredible fruits of his labour while posing for a jaw-dropping gym photo, reports The Sun.

The record producer has adopted a gruelling workout regime in recent months, after being told by doctors he could die without life-changing surgery.

According to a Facebook video from Men’s Health, he lost the weight in just one year, having weighed 152kgs at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Busta’s fans were full of praise, commenting: “Goooo Busta so proud of you well done,” and, “I love this for him. He looks amazing.”

He previously told the publication how his father Trevor’s untimely death in 2014 caused his health to decline.

Busta said: “I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad – the whole nasty – and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain.

“I also had a 90 per cent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords, and my breathing was bad.”

It all came to a head when the Gimme Some More rapper suffered an asthma attack during a steamy night with his ex-partner.

He soon underwent an operation to fix the problem, which spurred him on to take control of his life.

The BET award-winner added, “I ran from the surgery as long as I could, but after that weekend I saw the doctor and he looked at my throat and he said I could die in my sleep.

“That’s when I got surgery and started to get back in shape.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.