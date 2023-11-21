Busta Rhymes shows off amazing body transformation after losing 100 pounds

Busta Rhymes is looking closer to his younger self after losing 100 pounds in a year with an intense workout program.

In his younger days, Busta was known as being the muscular comedic rapper with one of the smoothest flows but as he got older, while he was able to maintain his rap skills – like most of us – he couldn’t keep the same physique.

In a partnership video with Men’s Health the ‘Dangerous’ rap star detailed just how he managed to lose so much weight.

The magazine shared the video to its Facebook page on Monday (20 November) and the before and after pictures are quite impressive. The clip has so far been viewed more than 8.7 million times.

Busta Rhymes detailed just how he managed to lose so much weight. Credit: Men’s Health

“The legendary rapper lost 100 pounds and got swole in 12 months. Here’s what a day of his training looks like,” the caption read.

Busta explained that he has 10 exercises for his workouts and went through what body parts they work and what rep ranges he tends to do them.

The 10 exercises he explained were: Straight arm pulldowns, machine pull overs, Smith-machine Bench Press, knee raises, machine ab roller, incline cable fly, machine chest press, standing dumbbell curl, triceps press down and dumbbell hammer curls.

The rapper concluded the video by thanking his training team as well as Men’s Health for the collaboration.

Speaking to the magazine earlier this year, Busta explained how his health had deteriorated.

Credit: Getty / Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Contributor

“[The reason for the weight gain] had to do with me never properly dealing with the loss of my father,” he said.

“My dad died in 2014 and I drowned myself in work. I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad – the whole nasty – and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain.

“I also had a 90 percent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords, and my breathing was bad.”

Busta added: “One night I was getting ready to have, make, you know… I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex. I had a breathing issue after the intimate interaction.”

He also detailed his fear of getting surgery to have a polyps removed.

“I was also scared about surgery for the polyps on my vocal cords because my voice is how I feed my family – the voice is the dragon,” Busta said.