Businesses where George Floyd was killed sue Minneapolis, saying police aren’t protecting the area

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several stores near the site where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020 have sued the city, accusing it of neglecting the area and hurting business.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in mid-November, also names Mayor Jacob Frey and other officials and accuses the city of not properly policing the area following Floyd’s death. It also accuses the city of blocking the intersection now known as George Floyd Square with concrete barriers preventing customers from entering for more than a year after Floyd’s death.

The lawsuit says this combination has turned the area into a hotbed of violent crime.

“The Mayor, the City, the City Council, and the Minneapolis Police Department collectively agreed to severely limit police response to the barricaded area surrounding Plaintiffs’ businesses, “police respond only to the most serious calls and Otherwise actively avoids the area. For trial.

“The criminals know that this area lacks police protection, and they have now made the area so dangerous that it has become known as a ‘no go zone,’” the lawsuit says.

The businesses included Cup Foods, the convenience store where Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, leading to a fatal encounter with police. According to the lawsuit, other businesses, including a tobacco store and an investment business, are run out of or adjacent to Cup Foods and are all owned by the same family.

The businesses are seeking damages totaling approximately $1.5 million.

The city said it has offered a variety of support to businesses in response to both the civil unrest following Floyd’s killing and the COVID-19 pandemic. This included a $1.5 million forgivable loan program in 2021 specifically for businesses located in and around George Floyd Square.

A city spokesperson said officials were aware of the lawsuit and had no comment.

Frey’s office said in a statement Wednesday that he “made every effort to safely reopen the road amid very difficult circumstances.”

“When we finally opened the road, the city did so as planned, resulting in no injuries and keeping the area safe for residents,” Frey spokesperson Eli Peters said in the statement.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside Cup Foods. Bystander video captured Floyd’s faint screams of “I can’t breathe.” His death sparked protests around the world, some of which turned violent, and led to national condemnation of police brutality and racism.

Three other former officers received reduced state and federal sentences for their roles in Floyd’s death.

One of those former officers, Tou Thao, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his federal civil rights conviction. In a petition posted to the high court this week, Thao’s lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to prove that Thao’s actions or inactions were intentional, as required by law.

Thao, who stopped the crowd outside Cup Foods, previously testified that he did nothing wrong and was merely acting as a “human traffic cone.” The request is a far-reaching effort; The high court last week rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal.

Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22 1/2-year state sentence for second-degree murder. Those sentences are being served at the same time. Chauvin is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona last week.

