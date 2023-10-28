Businesses welcome ‘vibrant’ creative hub in Liskeard

Businesses have welcomed a new workspace built on the site of the former Liskeard Cattle Market.

Liskeard Workshed offers dedicated office, workshop and co-working spaces, as well as rentable units.

“It was one of the best months I’ve had since I started trading five years ago,” said Darren Nock of Replan Architectural Services.

Cornwall Council said the workshed would support around 33 new jobs and add £1.2m a year to the local economy.

Mr Nock said: “I have every expectation that my business will continue to go from strength to strength in this inclusive, vibrant and hugely inspiring sector.

“I’m very excited for the future.”

Brandon Van Blerk said that an attractive place has been created

Brandon Van Blerk, head of development at training and development company Alchemist, said: “Workshed Liskeard is an absolute gem and a beautiful place to work.

“Dan, the manager, leads with unmatched passion and expertise, creating an engaging space where quality and exceptional service meet seamlessly.”

Cornwall Council said the purpose-built hub was designed primarily to accommodate businesses from the growing creative and digital sectors.

It has been built with investment from the European Regional Development Fund, the Local Growth Fund and match-funding from Cornwall Council.

The development is part of a £5.2m wider regeneration project to transform the town centre.

The official opening of the workshed was held during Liskeard’s Prime Stock Show on Saturday.

Jane Pascoe, Cornwall councilor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, said: “The Prime Stock Show is a major event in the local calendar when the town will be buzzing with activity, so it seems appropriate to celebrate the new lease of life given to Old Liskeard at this much-loved event. Cattle Market site by celebrating its official opening with the community.”

